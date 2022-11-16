CynLr Is Building A Visually Intelligent Robotic System

Excerpts of an interview with Nikhil Ramaswamy, Co-founder & CEO - CynLr, a Bengaluru based deep tech startup fundamentally re-inventing a dynamic vision enabled robot to make ‘universal factories’ of the future a possibility.

What are CynLr’s innovation in contributing towards visual object intelligence for industrial robots?

Today, most industrial robots perform “dumb” tasks like tracking along pre-defined set of coordinates. Any task that requires the robotic arm to be versatile needs human intervention.

We at CynLr want to transform these mindless machines into Mind’ful’ robots. To that end, we are building a visually intelligent robotic system that is capable of understanding, picking, and manipulating (orienting, placing, moving) any physical object placed in a cluttered environment or presented in random arrangements and orientations. While this sounds simple (a human child can intuitively do this), this problem has perplexed the world of robotics for more than 40 years now and is often touted as the Holy Grail of Robotics.

CynLr is currently engaged in research collaborations with manufacturing lighthouses & giants from automotive and machine tool industries, to build the next generation of autonomous and intelligent robots. We envision this visual object technology to change the way the factories’ function.

What is your viewpoint on the evolving industrial robotics landscape in India over the years?

India is at a nascent stage when it comes to automating factories using industrial robots.

However, with the recent global dynamics in manufacturing shifting out of favour for China and with many of these opportunities slated to shift to India (including the likes of Apple ramping up their iPhone manufacturing in India), we are bound to see accelerated adoption of robots. There is thus a clear wind towards making India a manufacturing hub for the world.

The true transformation for India as a manufacturing powerhouse will only happen when the perception problem surrounding robots is solved. Right now, robots are considered as a tool to reduce and cut costs. Rather, they are tools of value creation and augment people (and not just replace them) by enabling them to increase their productivity. A simple case is point is the use of a power screwdriver. A person with a power screwdriver can deliver 10 times more output than someone with a regular screwdriver.

This wisdom lacks in the Manufacturing ecosystem, but it is changing fast with a few people and companies leading the market with this perspective.

What are some of the challenges/roadblocks you are facing currently?

Unlike most start-ups in the deep-tech space, we are unique that we have the ear of the customers. Each customer that we’ve interacted with, within the first few minutes, understands what we are building, and they are keen to get into PoC conversations. So, for us, acquiring customers is not a challenge at all.

However, on the technology and the organizational front, we do face a few roadblocks that stifle our ability to service these customers that are lining up to work with us!

For starters, on the investments front, we are forced to live with what the venture capital world calls the India Discount. The investors value us like they would value an Indian company catering to Indian audience. They assume that our input costs are comparatively less compared to global peers. But they miss the nuance that we still need to import from more than 400 suppliers based in more than 20 countries. So, we need almost as much capital as a company based in the US or Europe.

This problem is further amplified by lack of overlap between the investing ecosystem and manufacturing world. Most VCs, associates, analysts, and others come from a software or a business background and thus have a superficial understanding of the challenges posed by manufacturing industry.

On the other hand, on the team front, we face a talent challenges. Our vision stack is built on deep understanding on numerous fundamental sciences like evolutionary biology, neuroscience, physics, and more. We thus need people that are fundamentally strong, understand the nuances of what we’re trying to build and have the patience to chip at the problem for years. In our experience, such people are hard to find! So, our selection rate remains extremely low (this year, we have had more than 6000 people applying to us for just 10 roles).

However, on both these fronts, as we start running pilots (as we speak, we have on-going pilots with customers across US, Germany, and India) and earning validation from global customers, we will see people shift their stance and agree that the Holy Grail of Robotics can indeed be solved!