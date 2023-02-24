Cryptocurrency For Beginners: Don't Miss Out On Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Cryptocurrency changes the world. These relatively new assets can be used for various purposes, but not all are good choices for newbies; other projects, like meme coins, can be traps for beginners. More and more people, businesses and even governments around the world focus on the huge potential of blockchain technology. If you are a beginner and not sure where to start, you should definitely shortlist Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Why Do People Invest In Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum (ETH) is a blockchain that allows people to create applications without requiring a middleman. The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain uses Ether (ETH), the native token, which is essentially used to create and run applications. The more apps get developed on Ethereum (ETH), the higher the demand (and the value) of its coin.

Ethereum (ETH) has many uses and applications in the real world. For example, companies can create their own tokens on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and sell them to get equity. But Ethereum (ETH) is a lot more than this – some of the many projects created on Ethereum (ETH) include crypto collectibles, home mortgages or loans and many others.

Decentraland (MANA) And Crypto Gaming

Decentraland (MANA) is another excellent example of decentralization. Essentially, this is an experimental game built using blockchain. Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual world where users have access to plots of land, activities, art, and other in-game objects. Each in-game object within Decentraland (MANA) is represented by an NFT (non-fungible token), which is a unique asset stored on the Decentraland (MANA) blockchain.

Decentraland (MANA) is more than a game. Players in this universe can buy and sell real estate (thus generating a real-world profit), and improve the value of their plots of land by adding objects (like art). The game itself is free to play, but the main attraction is buying virtual items and land. You can do so by buying MANA first, the Decentraland (MANA) platform’s native token, then you can browse a long list of NFTs.

Even if you are not into crypto gaming, or the play-to-earn universe, buying Decentraland (MANA) may be a good investment for a beginner. The universe is becoming more and more popular and is rolling out additional features, such as linking profiles and adding name tags. This piece of news has spiked its value and is expected to keep its bullish pattern.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) To Diversify Your Portfolio

As a new crypto investor, one of the most important aspects is to lower your risk by diversifying your basket of assets. You can do this by investing in multiple projects, or simply by joining the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform.

Essentially, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform uses blockchain technology to revolutionize the crowdfunding and venture capital industries. In simple terms, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors can now invest in early-stage businesses and startups for only $1.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform turns firms’ equity into equity-backed NFTs, which can be bought, sold and traded for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens. It is similar to traditional equity purchasing, but you no longer need an intermediary, like a broker, there is no commission on your trades and there is no minimum investment. Also, if your chosen company fails to meet its funding objective, your investment will be automatically returned to you thanks to the “Fill or Kill” mechanism within Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

If you are new to the crypto world, you should focus on some of the most popular crypto projects right now, but also thoroughly research their fundamentals and potential. Some of the most important and lucrative opportunities are Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Make sure you do your due diligence and choose the projects that suit your strategy and investment style.

