Crypto Experts Identify 1272% Upside For Top Altcoin!

The world is filled with crypto experts nowadays who are swearing to their followers that this new coin is going to be the next Bitcoin, or Pepe Coin, or whatever else. It always pays to do your open research before investing in a crypto. However, when experts are aligned on one coin, that can be a very promising sign and normally happens organically.
One search for ‘Bitcoin Minetrix’ on X (formally Twitter), and you can just scroll through accounts and sites claiming that Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) is next to pump and that it's the next 100x coin. Some even go as far as to claim it has a 1272% upside.
So, let’s take a deep dive into Bitcoin Minetrix and see if it has as much potential as these experts claim it does.
>>>Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Now<<<
Bitcoin Minetrix- The key to Bitcoin’s longevity could lie with this new altcoin
At first glance, we can see that Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) is indeed a very popular token. Its presale is coming to the end of its 25th stage and, at the same time, is just about to pass $11 million raised. A presale that sets itself a high hard cap is always a good token to get on board with, as it shows the ambitions of the creators.
Now, I’m sure many of you are thinking that the heading of this section is hyperbole but it actually has a really good chance of being true. While Bitcoin’s price is soaring as it hits a nearly 3-year high, everyone seems to be forecasting an all-time high just around the corner. However, there may be problems just over the horizon.
The crypto industry, and in particular, Bitcoin has been criticized for years now for how they operate. Most of this is because of the amount of energy proof-of-work coins like Bitcoin need in order to be mined. These critiques are valid but, until now, have not been too much of an issue.
That looks like it is going to change now, however, because of bitcoin’s assent into the mainstream. When the SEC approved the spot Bitcoin ETF applications from Blackrock and other major Wall Street asset managers, it was considered a glorious day for crypto. A day of validation as now they were in with the big boys.
However, a downside of this is that Bitcoin will now face increased regulatory scrutiny. Crypto has managed to live on the outskirts of this up until now, but that is already changing. A few weeks ago, The U.S. Department of Energy announced it would be doing an in-depth analysis of the Bitcoin mining process in the USA in what has been described as an "urgent data collection request."
We cannot say what the results of this will be for sure, but there are many politicians who are anti-crypto, and this report could be used as a weapon against the market. So, while everything is great in the Bitcoin world at the moment, that could change once we get the results of the data collection.
That is one way that Bitcoin Minetrix can help Bitcoin, but what is the other? Well although everyone knows about the energy concerns surrounding the mining of BTC, what a lot of people may not realize is a lot of people in crypto circles are very critical of the process for a different reason.
We know that the process of mining Bitcoin uses a lot of energy. Well, that obviously costs a lot of money. Before the massive rise of Bitcoin, miners were able to do it from their own houses if they so wished. That has changed, however, with the explosion in the token's popularity.
Bitcoin is now mined in industrial-sized data centers that cost an incredible amount of money to keep running. This has basically blocked out 99% of the market from being able to mine its number one token. Given crypto’s motto is decentralization, this is a very bad look.
This is another issue that Bitcoin Minetrix will be aiming to solve. But how can one project solve all these huge issues with the market’s leading token? Well, to simplify it, they have taken the existing solution that, as of now, has failed and added staking to the mix to make it work.
That existing solution is cloud mining. This was originally supposed to allow everybody to be able to mine BTC again but unfortunately, it has been hijacked. The idea, in theory is that those who wish to mine Bitcoin can enter into a cash contract with those with the facilities to do so. Win-win right?
Unfortunately, no, as the mining company’s greed has taken over. The deposits they charge to be able to mine BTC are now so high it makes it not worth anyone's time. Add to this that they also demand a share of the miner's yield, and the whole process is useless. The cloud mining industry is also full of scammers, so the whole process needed an overhaul.
This is where Bitcoin Mientrix comes in, they recognized that the idea behind cloud mining was a good one it just needed tweaking. The main tweak needed was to put the power back in the individual's hands and take it away from the big mining companies that are taking advantage of the everyday miners.
The combination of cloud mining and staking gives us a stake-to-mine system. How this works is investors purchase and stake their BTCMTX as they would with any other token. They can earn a very nice ROI because of Bitcoin Minetrix’s high APY%, or they can exchange their staked BTCMTX for mining credits.
These are secondary ERC-20 tokens that only have one use, and that is to be burned in exchange for mining time or a share of the yields. As you can see, the process is cheaper and greener than regular mining and is also fully inclusive. It can bring Bitcoin back to its roots of decentralization.
>>>Buy Bitcoin Minetrix Now<<<
Conclusion
So, it is clear to see why so many experts are aligned on their prediction that Bitcoin Minetrix has such a massive upside. Despite its popularity, the token is still going through presale which means investors still have time to get a seat on the ride before it rockets to the moon.