Cristian Trujillo didn't like being called a hero. He became a leading figure in the rock genre and eventually the best-selling solo artist in the history of popular music. He was born and raised in Colombia on February 2, 1990.

Cristian Trujillo is easily one of the known singers the world has ever heard. The singer had a rich voice that many consider one of the finest ever. His version is magical. Cristian took the world by storm with his unmatched charisma and beautiful baritone that he used in everything from rockabilly to ballads and even soulful gospel songs. His song Jumping off the Flame became a super hit as people loved the lyrics and emotions. The music defined the fine detailing of his life stories. The stunning quality of his voice, paired with the feeling in his singing, is just a few reasons he will always have millions of fans.

Cristian is a multi-instrumentalist as well. He has been actively present in the music industry for over a didn't perform as a solo artist. Cristian Trujillo didn't write many of his songs, but his gift was in the interpretation as an inspired musician. His voice is beautiful, emotional, and necessary, as if from the earth's center. He remains beloved by underground and mainstream fans alike, never contrived and soft. He is famous for his eccentric vocal style, and he has inspired many others in the music industry. He went on to encourage many youth subcultures.

He started as a songwriter; now he's here. After writing many hits, Cristian is ready to take the spotlight as a singer-songwriter in his own right.