CREDAI Nashik Metro Announces Real Estate Expo SHELTER 2022 In Maharashtra

100+ Developers, Contractors, Builders will participate in the Expo

Audience across various districts and the country will be attending the Expo

This five-day Expo scheduled from Nov 24 – 28, 2022 at Dongre Vasti Gruh Maidan, Gangapur road, expects a footfall of over 80,000 – 1 lakh potential buyers. This Expo will also give consumers a chance to see a wide range of residential and commercial projects underway in Nashik, ranging from budget properties to affordable housing to even posh upscale dynamic luxury projects.These projects are spread across various locations in Nashik and other key areas such as Sinnar, Dindori, Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegoan, Trimbakeshwar, and Igatpuri. Apart from developers, other allied businesses including, tiling, plumbing, contractors, windows, glass, villas, solar, swimming pools, etc. will also participate in the Expo. Even well-known housing finance companies and banks will be present to offer prospective buyers the requisite financial aid or advice to ensure a seamless real estate buying experience.

Speaking about the Expo, Mr. Ravi Mahajan, President CREDAI Nashik Metro said, "We are delighted to organize yet another edition of SHELTER EXPO in Nashik. The previous editions were very successful for participating companies and the attendees too, and we hope to emulate the same success this time around too. The Expo is bigger and larger as we have over 100+ real estate stakeholders exhibiting this year. The Pandemic period forced everything to be digital, but it is only on-ground Expo’s like this that gives the consumer a real feel of the projects and help them make informed investment decisions. They experience the event in its full glory.

Adding to it, Mr. Krunal Patil, Convenor, Shelter Exhibition & Vice President CREDAI Nashik Metro said, “Post the COVID, we have observed the decision-making power of the consumer has been shifted by 2X and consumers are being quicker in taking decisions to invest in real estate, as a conscious choice. Today homebuyers are more confident about purchasing decisions and thus SHELTER Expo ’22 will serve as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for consumers to come and see various projects and choose. There is a growing affinity for Nashik, among buyers from Mumbai, Pune, Surat and nearby areas.”

The SHELTER EXPO will have over 1.5 lakh+ sq.ft of pavilion space which will house the top real estate players and yet have ample space for consumers to freely walk around and explore their choice of booths. The Expo will also have a separate business lounge and dedicated networking pods where consumers can interact with exhibitors and meet key dignitaries attending the event. In addition, there will also be special offers, lucky draw, and exciting spot prizes to be won. Some partners are also announcing special incentives for closing deals at the Exhibition. CREDAI Nashik Metro has also arranged for travel facilities from key locations of Nashik, keeping in mind, the convenience of travel.

The Pune, Mumbai Nashik golden triangle has created a lot of interest in Nashik as a promising real estate destination, for industries and residential projects alike. Nashik offers a healthy mix of open plot area, commercial spaces, potential residential areas and even apt locations for industrial belt, so variety of projects are viable in this city. In addition, connectivity of the city is a big advantage. Along with the existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway & the nearly completed Mumbai-Nashik highway, Maharashtra government has proposed a Pune -Nashik highway to complete the triangle. The Maharashtra government is also taking up a semi-high-speed railway between Pune and Nashik. The DMRC- Delhi-Mumbai corridor will also include Nashik as a key location and the newly sanctioned Chennai -Surat expressway will be a gateway for Nashik to get connected to the Southand build proximity for Nashik with Surat the eco-hub of Gujarat.

Riding on this infrastructure development, Nashik is already attracting large companies to set up base here, the latest being 3500 Cr Reliance Life Science project announced in the city. The rising demand for residential projects, automatically lures good educational institutions and universities to make a beeline to the city. In addition, large healthcare hospitals are also opening in the city – with the aim to make Nashik the medical hub for Maharashtra. So, in all fronts Nashik is emerging as an attractive real estate destination.