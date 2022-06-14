Creating Ripples Of Growth In The Fintech World Is Robert Towles’ INK Games

The kind of success and the level of momentum a few industries over the years have attained can be attributed to innumerable factors. One, of course, is the advent of technology that has changed the scenario for most of the industries around the world for the better, but another major reason is the relentless drive and visions of a few astute entrepreneurs who worked around bigger visions to bring about bigger transformations in their industries, just like Robert Towles did as the CEO of INK Games, which has been consisting growing in the fintech world.

Robert Towles says that INK Games, which comes under its parent company InfluenceInk, Inc., has over the years proved how it deserves to stay on top of the fintech space by the kind of innovations it has inspired so far in the industry. He proudly says that they are more than just a game company, building a platform optimizing their software development kit, promoting connectivity. All of the users’ activity get tracked through their unique INK ID, where the team at INK Games monitors all the metrics by using a technology layer called the tracking and payment engine, which helps them in rewarding them. He further explains that INK Games stand tall and unique from the rest in the industry because it doesn’t try to sell users more to make more money; instead, it tracks their activities in order to pay them the marketing revenue. It allows users to monetize the platform.

For example, if a person with an INK ID shares it with others through social media and if people come on to the platform, users get paid a significant portion of their spend in perpetuity. Also, the INK Pay app facilitates payment to users in 200 countries and territories globally. Robert Towles, who serves as a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple multi-million-dollar exits, and so many investments in the mobile gaming niche, which includes Bingo Blitz, a US-based top board game app, has been paving the path of success and great income by making them play games.

Last year, Skateboarder Nyjah Huston made headlines for investing in INK Games as he loved the gaming and social platform’s use of the influencer model allowing users to track and monetize their viral reach.

Robert Towles is proud of how they have been making waves in the fintech world.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.