Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Creating Good Content Is The Need Of The Hour: Janak Bhanushali

Janak Bhanushali is an Indian producer who has spent two decades in the entertainment industry with expertise in marketing. Janak Bhanushali has produced Songs like Dream Mein Entry, Shehnaaz Gill's dance cover on Qismat ki Hawa Kabhi Naram, Kabhi Garam., and Ishq Fakiri.

Creating Good Content Is The Need Of The Hour: Janak Bhanushali
janak bhanushali

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:24 pm

Janak Bhanushali is an Indian producer who has spent two decades in the entertainment industry with expertise in marketing. Janak Bhanushali has produced Songs like Dream Mein Entry, Shehnaaz Gill's dance cover on Qismat ki Hawa Kabhi Naram, Kabhi Garam., and Ishq Fakiri. These songs have been celebrated and are now viral on various digital platforms. 

After marketing more than 900 movies and around 3000 song promotions, the CEO of Hifi media is now a producer and has helped build content with good production value and investment. The idea is to make good use of the marketing experience by producing content and promoting organically to make the good content reach the right audience. 

Janak Bhanushali, a young and dynamic entrepreneur, has given exposure to various micro and macro-influencers and helped them grow by producing content that builds influencers' careers better. 

Related stories

“My Knowledge Of The Entertainment And Media Industry Gave Me The Confidence To Launch Digital N Beyond” – Digital N Beyond Founder Anshu Jhunjhunwala

Daya Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., One Of The Leading Ad Agency Of Odisha Bags The Bilingual TV Commercial Project For NECC For The Consecutive Year

Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah From Bollywood Dance School U.K. Mark Their Step Into Punjabi Film Industry With ‘Sher Bagga’ 

He has produced various singles with Shehnaaz Gill and Rakhi Sawant and has been a platform for multiple known influencers.  

When asked Janak about donning a producer's hat, he said, "I have always chosen challenges that are thought to execute and being a producer is one such job. I chose this role to give more chances to upcoming talent than the ones who are already established. Exposure only helps the youth and the well-deserved influencers to do better. And I feel long term good content creation is the need of the hour. I want to create something that adds value to everything and stays for a long time in the hearts of people." 

Janak, who is also a founder of HiFi Mad company, leads a production company that focuses on doing meaningful collaboration and content creation that reflects the sound digital era. 

We only wish the promising entrepreneur and entertainment content producer the best for his journey that he is embarking towards good content. 

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Art And Entertainment Entertainment Music Industry Content Content Creator Marketing Producer
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Before Jharkhand HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Ranchi Violence

PIL Filed Before Jharkhand HC Seeking NIA Probe Into Ranchi Violence

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview