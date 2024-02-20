In the dynamic landscape of interior design and build fit-out, Eleganz Interiors stands tall as a beacon of timeless aesthetics and sustainable design, celebrating an illustrious 35-year journey. In business from in 1988 by the visionary Mr. Akshay Pakvasa, this iconic firm has evolved into a formidable presence, contributing over 45 million square feet of impeccably crafted spaces to some of the world's most renowned names.

The heart of Eleganz's prominence beats with the resilience and vision of its MD and CEO, Mr. Sammeer Pakvasa. Overcoming personal adversity, Sammeer's dedication to excellence and commitment to clients has propelled the delivery of an impressive 30 million square feet of space, laying the cornerstone for Eleganz Interiors' remarkable legacy. His extraordinary vision has propelled Eleganz to achieve a remarkable 350 crore turnover, supported by a team of over 400 members strategically positioned in key cities. Headquarters are based in Mumbai, with additional presence in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, NCR, Pune, and even extending across international borders into Singapore.

Reflecting on the journey, Sammeer shared, "What started as a humble endeavour has blossomed into a legacy of excellence in the design and build industry. This event marked not just a milestone in our journey but a celebration of the dedication, creativity, and resilience that define our brand."

Eleganz's transformation over the last 35 years into a multifaceted, all-in-one solution provider has been nothing short of remarkable. From conventional interior contracting to a comprehensive service portfolio encompassing Design & Build and general contracting, Eleganz has continually adapted to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

The company's clientele boasts a who's who of industry giants, including GE, Amazon, Google, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Microsoft, the Adani Group, and TCS (alphabetically). Fostering lasting partnerships with prestigious Global Fortune 100 companies, Eleganz has consistently delivered spaces that mirror the ethos of these distinguished organizations.

Projects undertaken by Eleganz are a testament to their versatility and prowess. From the meticulous general contracting of Siemens' Asia Pack HQ, where they redefined norms with abstract architectural themes across a sprawling 1 lakh sq ft, to the transformative design and build of Hexaware's corporate office – a collaborative workspace accommodating 2600 seats fostering productivity and collaboration through biophilic design principles – Eleganz consistently goes above and beyond expectations. Noteworthy accomplishments include the successful completion of a prestigious 1 million sq ft IT project, showcasing their ability to tackle large-scale projects with precision, where they seamlessly integrated cutting-edge technology and innovative design solutions, meeting client requirements while adhering to tight budgets and deadlines.

In addition to its remarkable business achievements, Eleganz Interiors actively champions positive change through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Beyond the boardrooms and blueprints, the company makes a meaningful impact by engaging in philanthropy, contributing to community development and healthcare, by adopting schools and providing essential supplies to nearby villages. Recent initiatives include food distribution to three hospitals in Sion and ration distribution that reached over ten villages. This dedication to social responsibility mirrors Eleganz's belief in giving back to society and fostering a better future for all.

Moreover, sustainability lies at the core of their practices. The company is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint by incorporating eco-friendly measures in its projects. Using renewable materials, waste reduction programs, and adherence to LEED and WELL building certification standards for all new projects showcase Eleganz's dedication to building a sustainable future. This steadfast commitment to sustainability not only shapes their projects but also earned Eleganz the prestigious Sustainable Business of the Year award at the World Startup Convention 2023.

The grand anniversary gala held on February 2, 2024, at MCA Bandra Club was a testament to Eleganz's journey of excellence. Distinguished personalities such as motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das, former HDFC Chairman Mr. Deepak Parekh, and renowned architect Mr. Hafeez Contractor graced the occasion, contributing unique perspectives to the celebration.

The evening was filled with glamour, inspiration, and introspection as attendees indulged in gourmet meals, seized networking opportunities, and shared insights into Eleganz Interiors' exceptional 35-year journey and forward-looking vision.

Mr. Deepak Parekh, Former Chairman, HDFC Bank, remarked, "My association with Eleganz and Akshay Pakvasa goes a long way. I have witnessed Akshay's journey from an interior contractor to leading the design and build industry. It is his sheer resilience and determination that have propelled Eleganz to its current stature and built a legacy of their own. And now his son, Sammeer too is a visionary, pushing boundaries and redefining every rule in the book while building Eleganz. Under his stewardship, Eleganz has experienced remarkable growth, with the establishment of numerous offices and collaborations with marquee clients. I have no doubt that Eleganz will continue to thrive under his leadership for the next 35 years and beyond."

Architect Hafeez Contractor reminisced, “I first met Akshay at a work event. Upon our first interaction, I found him to be a very strict and somewhat difficult individual, especially fresh from his return from Dubai. However, as I began collaborating with him, I was thoroughly impressed by his workmanship and his adept handling of projects. This led to an increasing amount of contracting being entrusted to him, a trend that continues to this day, with his son, Sammeer. So, today, standing here on their 35th anniversary, I feel an immense sense of pride witnessing how far they have progressed. I wish them continued growth and an even greater reputation in the years ahead.”

With the successful culmination of the event, Eleganz Interiors pledges to persist in leading design innovation, sustainability, global expansion, and excellence in interior design & build for many years to come, crafting a legacy that transcends time.

As Mr. Sammeer Pakvasa aptly stated, "Here's to the spirit of Eleganz, a legacy of excellence that continues to evolve and redefine standards in the industry."