Coocaa TV Set To Thrill The Indian TV Market With Smart And Trendy Products - Mr. Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head Coocaa TV

Tell us about Coocaa TV and their product portfolio?

Coocaa is a leading manufacturer of smart TV’s across the world striving to help its customers - “Explore, Discover, Create”. It is a globally renown brand from Skyworth and has been in existence since 2006. The product portfolio offers its wide range of affordable televisions; Coocaa dominates the open market with operations across Europe, India and Southeast Asia. With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to developing smart and trendy products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation.

The brand has several lines of products in consumer durable segment across globe, though in India at this moment we are focusing on Only Smart Television. Our current portfolio includes Coolita Series OS which is our own operating system, We have Google certified android TV and very soon we are going to Introduce Google TV for our Indian consumers.

What is the USP of the brand and what has been their experience with Indian customers

The unique product portfolio is the USP of the brand, be it android 11 series or our 32"Coocaa TV with our own Coolita Operating system; both have been appreciated & liked by our consumers. As an organisation we really value customer feedback and our customer experience team hears a lot of delighted customers which is clearly evident in our online reviews and ratings.

What have been your landmark moments since conceptualization?

One of our landmark moments was winning the most credible awards of the TV industry and Curating & launching Coolita OS. We received CES® 2022 Innovation Awards for the SKYWORTH W82 across two product categories, “Gaming” and “Video Displays”. These awards are testament to our commitment to “Lead the Future,” continuously innovating in the TV industry to deliver immersive home entertainment experiences that bring people around the world closer to reality.

On another hand, Coolita is a lite Web OS built on Linux kernel. Coming with low memory usage, fast performance, a simple and seamless interface, Coolita OS creates a lighter, smoother, and more convenient smart TV experience for customers.



What are the future plans and where do you see yourself in these coming years?

With a mission to promote intelligent lifestyles through its innovative technology, coocaa is committed to develop smart products that feature sleek and fun designs to meet the needs of the younger generation & following this we shall be introducing more products in Television category as well. We also plan to introduce smart home appliances in coming years.

