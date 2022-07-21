Content Creator And Choreographer Tarun Rathore Bags 1 million Fans On Short Video App

Life makes one dance to its tunes, but when one adapt to the steps, one creates wonders. One such dancer is Tarun Rathore, who fixed himself to the tunes of life and danced his way to success. A dancer, a choreographer and a content creator, Tarun has over 1 million fans on the short video app JOSH. His dance sequences and moves, combined with his energy and passion makes for the flamboyant performances. Tarun has choreographed for the Smurfs II at and is a brand choreographer for JOSH app. On Instagram and social media platforms, He is famous as (flying tarun ) and displays his dancing skills meticulously.

Tarun liked to dance since his childhood. After his father’s death, he couldn’t pay attention to his passion in his initial days due to the lack of proper resources. Still he managed to keep his passion alive during his annual school functions. Later when TV entered his life, when his mom bought it, Tarun idealised the heroes of the 90s and practiced to their steps. Learning and practicing he kept his passion going.

On his mother’s suggestion Tarun participated in Dance India Dance 3 and was selected amongst the top 100 contestants. One more feature Tarun has is, that he can twist his legs 360⁰. Only 3 people including him in India can do this. Noticing this feature, Remo D'Souza wanted to cast him in ABCD 1, which eventually did not manifest.

Not waiting for anyone more, Tarun started a dance academy in his hometown. He gained tremendous response. Soon he started posting his videos on Instagram, but sadly his account was hacked. Not losing hope, Tarun started another Insta Acct @flyingtarun . Finally JOSH identified his talent and appointed him as their Brand Choreographer. Tarun has choreographed for many brands on the Josh App. A BBA graduate from Indore University, Tarun has also worked in the corporates for a few years. His experiences and talent helped him pave his way, despite rough.