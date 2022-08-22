Azadi Gaurav Yatra was organized in a grand manner in Mumbai by the North Mumbai District Congress. In which Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh also participated under the leadership of Mumbai Congress President and MLC Shri Bhai Jagtap ji. Many leaders and thousands of workers took part in this grand yatra.

Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh said that this festival of patriotism filled with enthusiasm and has been continued in this manner by the entire Congress party in Mumbai."

Significantly, Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh is not only known as a leader but also known for his political and social skills. He is the Working President of the Indian Congress in the North Indian Cell. He also considers himself a soldier of Congress Party. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh has also handled his position brilliantly to the best of his ability.

Recently when Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi was called for questioning in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, in retaliation to that, under the direction of Mumbai Congress President Shri Bhai Jagtap and Advocate Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh, Leaders and Party Workers of the Congress Party protested in large numbers.

