Monday, May 23, 2022
Combining Cyber Security With AI, The Tale Of Bash Expert Bhushan Chhaya

Bhushan Chhaya, Founder, #!/Bin/Bash Computing

Updated: 23 May 2022 2:35 pm

Bhushan Chhaya, Founder of #!/Bin/Bash Computing is dominating his research on Cyber security and Host maintenance. Born in Junagadh which is known as the city of lions, Bhushan always found challenges in his life and he managed to solve them just like puzzles. 

The Gujju lad is a successful business owner of a company named #!/Bin/Bash Computing, which caters services like SEO, Cyber security, Forensic Analysis, Data science, Web scraping and *nix Management to their clients. Bhushan not only has 2000+ happy clients in India and all over the world, but also has more than 10 years of experience, which in turn helps his client base grow.

According to Bhushan, every business must have to focus their presence online as the global pandemic has changed every concept of the corporate world. If any-one trying to represent their business online then they must have to get themselves to be informed with Search engine optimization, Artificial intelligence and the advertising market with fluent bases. 

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think like humans and mimic their actions. The term may also be applied to any machine that exhibits traits associated with a human mind such as learning and problem-solving.

#!/Bin/Bash Computing is helping people to properly use SEO, AI and marketing campaigns globally under the influence of him.

Bhushan belonged to a lower middle class family where earning day-to-day livelihood was also a challenge. However, he and his family crawled by and Bhushan managed to get a degree in accounting and joined the banking sector. After working for a while, Bhushan, whose heart and soul lay in the field of computers, quit his stable job to risk it all to make it big in the IT sector. And guess what? With lots of hard work and a little bit of luck, Bhushan made it.

Mr Ravi Patel, owner of Syncweb solutions said, "If you want to have strategic planning on link building & Off-Page SEO than Bhushan is the best solution for Gujju Bloggers and across the country."
 

