Col. Rajeev Mannali: A Life Of Service, From Battlefield To Lifesaver

In the remarkable journey of Col. Rajeev Mannali, a veteran whose prowess seamlessly transitions from one battlefield to another of a different kind, the narrative unfolds with a touch of humor. As he in jest remarks, "I was trained to kill but now find myself doing just the opposite – helping save lives."
Academic and Professional Training:
In 1966, at the age of 11, Col. Rajeev Mannali donned the cadet’s uniform at Sainik School, marking the beginning of a journey defined by brilliance and leadership. From School Prefect to House Captain and Under Officer in the NCC, he seamlessly entered the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at 17, completing his training with a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University in 1975. Commissioned into the Cavalry in 1976 after intensive training at the Indian Military Academy, Col. Mannali's transition from a multifaceted student leader to a distinguished military career paves the way for an inspiring new chapter, where his dedication transcends boundaries as he becomes a lifesaver.
Advertisement
A Soldier's Journey from Battlegrounds to Lifesaving
Col. Rajeev Mannali's Army career is a tapestry of valor and leadership. As a Squadron Commander (Major) in the IPKF, he played a pivotal role in active operations in Sri Lanka. His distinguished service spanned over 33 years, featuring key roles as Chief Logistics Officer in Jammu & Kashmir and as Grade I Staff Officer (Operations) in Corps HQ in Tezpur, actively involved in counter-insurgency operations.
Commanding the 13 Armored Regiment during the Kargil war, where the regiment was to thwart enemy attacks and spearhead counteroffensives should the operation have spread to the rest of Jammu and Kashmir. His post-command tenure as Director (Foreign Division) in Military Intelligence showcased diplomatic acumen, fostering Army-to-Army relations globally.
Advertisement
Heading Tactical & Strategic Studies at the School of Armored Warfare, he shaped the training of Armored Corps Officers up to the rank of Lt. Col. Superannuating in 2009, he transitioned to healthcare, marking the beginning of his second innings after leaving a legacy of service and leadership in the Indian Army.
A Lifelong Journey of Healing and Service
Col. Rajeev Mannali's transition from a distinguished military career to a trailblazing healthcare leader is nothing short of extraordinary. Serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Bahuleyan Charitable Foundation, he transformed a hospital, colleges of nursing and physiotherapy into premier institutions.
During his four and a half years at BCF, Col. Mannali's innovative initiatives extended beyond healthcare, establishing a Women's Self-Help Group and a Youth Wing, significantly impacting societal development. His commitment earned him the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Award for Excellence in Healthcare Management.
Moving to Vellore, he led Sri Narayan Hospital and Research Centre, winning national acclaim as the 'Most Charitably Oriented Hospital’ in 2014 at AHPIs National Conclave. Joining Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, he expedited the commissioning of the CMC Chittoor Complex, showcasing his efficiency.
As Executive Director of Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences (SNIMS), he elevated the institution academically, fostering excellent relationships with medical authorities. In 2018, Col. Mannali undertook the challenge of reviving Sree Uthradam Thirunal (SUT) Super Specialty Hospital, turning it around within two and a half years, and is in the process of taking the hospital to the next realm of existence.
Advertisement
His impactful leadership garnered recognition from 'Ayurarogyam' and 'Kalakaumudi,' acknowledging his comprehensive contribution to healthcare management. Col. Rajeev Mannali's journey continues to epitomize dedication, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to healing and societal upliftment.
A Multifaceted Luminary
Col. Rajeev Mannali stands as a beacon of excellence, seamlessly transitioning from a decorated military career to a transformative force in healthcare leadership. Beyond his remarkable achievements, he proves to be a prolific thinker, writer, and speaker on healthcare and societal issues. His extensive collection of articles and talks, accessible on www.colrajeevmannali.com, reflects his passion for work and unwavering commitment to achieving exemplary standards in every endeavor—a rare feat that truly defines a multifaceted luminary.