Col. Rajeev Mannali: A Life Of Service, From Battlefield To Lifesaver

In 1966, at the age of 11, Col. Rajeev Mannali donned the cadet’s uniform at Sainik School, marking the beginning of a journey defined by brilliance and leadership. From School Prefect to House Captain and Under Officer in the NCC, he seamlessly entered the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at 17, completing his training with a degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University in 1975. Commissioned into the Cavalry in 1976 after intensive training at the Indian Military Academy, Col. Mannali's transition from a multifaceted student leader to a distinguished military career paves the way for an inspiring new chapter, where his dedication transcends boundaries as he becomes a lifesaver.