COINSBIT INDIA GETS A MAKEOVER AS CRYPTOFORCE, STRENGTHENS CRYPTOCURRENCY ROOTS IN THE COUNTRY

● Coinsbit India breaks off from its global counterpart to establish independent operations

in India as CryptoForce.

● CryptoForce to hyper-focus on the needs of the cryptocurrency community

Hyderabad, India: Coinsbit India announced a strategic business overhaul to be renamed CryptoForce , an independent cryptocurrency exchange catering specifically to the fast-growing cryptocurrency market. As an essential part of this new strategy, CryptoForce will detach from its global predecessor Coinsbit IO and run its operations independently, enabling the team to create better, hyper-focused solutions tailored for the Indian crypto user.

With over 9 crore Indian crypto-owners making up the most prominent crypto market in the world, there is an imminent need for solutions that address their needs. In this direction, CryptoForce will tailor offerings that enable easy deposits and withdrawals and, more importantly, provide multilingual 24/7 customer care. In building a robust technology framework that operates in line with the regulations set afoot by the Indian government, CryptoForce is determined to become a leading cryptocurrency exchange built by Indians for the world.

CryptoForce is spearheaded by serial entrepreneurs with solid business roots in the country, a deep understanding of the customer mindset, and a track record of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. Having helped several global businesses adopt emerging technologies across cloud adoption, automation, blockchains, cloud security, application modernisation, and more, their venture into this aggressively-evolving crypto space is a natural next step. With CryptoForce, they aim to create a highly compliant and regulated cryptocurrency exchange platform that is on par with any global platform in terms of technology, security and innovation, while tailoring offerings to the Indian market. With operations led by a seasoned IT team with specialized expertise in the blockchain industry, CryptoForce establishes, from the ground-up, a platform Indian crypto-users can call their own.

Users can explore a variety of investment options on the platform, including:

1. Staking & Staking Basket for earning a fixed interest on investments.

2. SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) to invest a fixed amount periodically in the selected cryptocurrency.

3. SBIP (Systematic Basket Investment Plan) to support a fixed amount periodically in the chosen cryptocurrency basket.

4. CPMS (Crypto Portfolio Management System) to invest in variable risk options based on the user’s risk appetite.

5. Drop of Gold to invest in gold through cryptocurrency.

CryptoForce promises:

● Hassle-free crypto-trading in 100% compliance with Indian government regulations

● Opportunity to transact in Indian currency (INR)

● Flexibility to start small, with as low as 1000 INR

● Quick deposits and withdrawals

● Enhanced security of user assets with 95% of funds stored in a Hot Wallet

● Multilingual customer support system accessible via chat, email and IVR

In the next few weeks, CryptoForce will launch unique, groundbreaking features that aim to revolutionise the Indian crypto market. Some of these features include:

● Deposits and withdrawals available on multiple blockchains

● An academy platform for users to educate themselves with in-depth industry knowledge and the latest trends in the space

● Trading competitions where users get to earn rewards in cryptocurrency, NFTs, etc.

● P2P platform to trade cryptocurrency directly with other users on a secure platform

● OTC platform for high-volume investors to trade outside the exchange

● Futures/Derivatives crypto trading

● Custom or pre-built strategies for users to automate their trading activity

Furthermore, they are developing CryptoForce as a community, bringing like-minded individuals on a single platform to explore possibilities, exchange learnings and grow together. The district also votes to choose the crypto assets listed on the exchange. Cryptocurrencies have the potential to positively impact the entire economy, and adoption of the decentralized currency is growing by the day across India. CryptoForce will be at the forefront of this journey, enabling countless Indians to trade cryptos at the push of a button.

“Cryptocurrency trading has been restrictive and intimidating for the average Indian user, with several barriers to exploring opportunities and benefitting from them. There were security and technology barriers, but in addition to those, a language/culture barrier kept them from an unfazed adoption.

We are changing this.

Bringing together the best of technology, security and a customer-centric approach, we are making crypto-trading convenient, dependable and trustworthy for Indian traders.”

- Akshit Khanna, Co-founder & CMO

“Cryptocurrency is a game changer, and everyone can benefit from it. With an inclusive, community-led approach, CryptoForce will help break every barrier Indian user face. Enabling community-level interactions amongst like-minded individuals - from seasoned traders to newbies - we bring clarity and empower them to trade with confidence.

Honestly, we want to change how India views money. We want to see cryptocurrency investments discussed at family gatherings - that’s how comfortable people should get around

this subject, which we believe is the future of money!”

- Rahul Agarwal, Co-founder & CPO

About CryptoForce:

CryptoForce, formerly known as Coinsbit India, is one of India’s first cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Built by Indian technology entrepreneurs to cater specifically to the growing Indian cryptocurrency trading market, Cryptoforce enables individuals to trade in the local currency in 100% compliance with government regulatory requirements. The CryptoForce community offers its user’s information, guidance and peer interactions to explore the world of cryptocurrency with ease and confidence.