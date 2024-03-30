Club Oxygen, with its robust business network, has become the most preferred choice for anyone looking for an ethereal experience. Apart from its acquisition plans and vacation village concepts at Wayanad, Goa, and Ooty, the brand is also looking to enter into hotel management contracts with individual hotel owners who can function much better in their association with Club Oxygen as a part of their expertise and support system. Girish concluded the delightful conversation by sharing the success factor that had helped him in taking the business to new heights. He said, "The ability to leverage one’s experience to plan, execute, foresee & mitigate risk to achieve your vision. Create an ecosystem for the team to believe in itself & the vision. Easier said than done……but that’s what leadership is about."