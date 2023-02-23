Cloudways Review 2023: 2x Faster Speed [20% Off Promo Code]

Well, If you have stumbled here, you must be looking for a best cloud hosting to host your website in WordPress, PHP or other. This guide will help you to decide whether cloudways is ideal to host your website or not. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

As per G2 , it is rated as 4.8/5 based on the 450+ Reviews from genuine Cloudways customers. One of the reviewer wrote - “It has the best flexibility when it comes to hosting websites. It also allows the consumer to scale their available resources as per their needs and can change anytime. Its security features include automatic updates, regular backups along with dedicated firewall.”

Basically, Cloudways is more like an outer factor when it comes to hosting space. This is because of its unique way of hosting a website. Unlike other hosting platforms which use their own infrastructure, cloudways allows you to select your own hosting providers such as Linode, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, Vultr and AWS to name a few.

After that, cloudways systematically maintains as well as configures the server along with offering a variety of tools. There are many benefits of using cloud hosting. With this, you can control a server of your own choice at an affordable rate. Plus, other hosting services like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud are difficult to use. Non-developers can also understand hosting with the help of cloudways. It also allows deploying your website to another high-performance cloud server without any interference.

When you are setting up your new website, cloudways allows you to configure almost everything from a cloud service to use in your server area. Depending on your hosting service size, you have the power to select more than one server location. All this can be achieved in single-screen options. Through cloudways, you can set up any WordPress website in just a few minutes. As you must have guessed, when we are talking about ease, cloudways scores the highest marks.

Listed below are some of the features of Cloudways

Staging sites

Automatic server-level backups and on-demand single-site backups

Site cloning

Cron job management

SMTP at the server level for transactional emails

Option to add team members for collaboration

Built-in content delivery network (CDN)

Basic server monitoring

Cloudways Performance Tests

In order to find out the quality of Cloudways, you can conduct a few tests. Let’s be honest, the performance of any hosting service is very important before allowing it to host our website. To check the performance, there are two methods that you can try.

Web Page Test: Which allows you to collect one-off performance metrics through FIOS connections. Load Focus: which checks how cloudways hold up under a scale. To examine, a website was hit with 20 visitors in a 1-minute period. The average response time was 582 ms along with 611 ms at the 90th percentile time. This is one of the best results we have seen so far in regard to test hosting services.

Page speed tests with Pingdom

One of the easiest ways to check the performance of the website in WordPress format is through a loading speed test. A user used its own demo website to check the performance test through the DigitalOcean server. In the next step, they ran a loading page test through multiple locations while using Pingdom-

Washington D.C. : 0.38 seconds

: 0.38 seconds San Francisco: 0.63 seconds

0.63 seconds London: 0.61 seconds

0.61 seconds Sydney: 1.33 seconds

As you can see, the result was great, the test pages weigh at 6.5MB. The quality of performance can be far more accurate if used in a configured cloud server i.e Cloudways.

Cloudways pricing

When it comes to pricing, things start to get a bit complicated. Many of you must be aware that most hosting service providers charge users on the basis of resource consumption. When it comes to cloudways, you are getting charged through the secondary service used for hosting. That means it will bit more expensive than getting charged directly from the hosting service. Prices also depend on the type of service provider you are using to host. Cloudways allows users to set up many servers and then charges you on that basis at the end of the month.

You can go for Vultr or DigitalOcean, they are comparatively cheaper than other hosting service providers. In this, you can get basic services such as

1–2 GB of RAM

Single-core processors

20–50 GB of SSD storage

1–2 TB of bandwidth

Besides that, if you are looking for Cloudways then don't worry we got you.

Cloudways Advantages

Listed below are some of the positive traits of Cloudways. Make sure to check out before making up your mind.

Cloudways takes care of your server optimization.

You can increase your resources at any time with the subscription.

One of the most user-friendly hosting providers

You can also set up your website in WordPress or any other format at any time.

It gives the best performance when it comes to hosting service providers.

Cloudways Support

The support system of cloudways is open and broad as compared to other support systems of hosting service providers. If you are using their services and suffer any kind of technical problem while managing your website on their server, there will surely amp up and offer you support in every way possible. Their help is available for customers 24/7 via live chat support.

As a cloudways user and running our own 10+ high traffic websites, we are completely satisfied with the services in terms of speed, uptime, customer support , and pricing. We highly recommend to choose cloudways to host your website.

