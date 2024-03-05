Diplomacy on climate change engages with various aspects, including geopolitical factors, livelihood security, and the economic benefits of climate action. Despite their differing focuses, these narratives highlight the need for foreign policymakers to develop specific capabilities to tackle climate change challenges.

The impacts of climate change, such as glacier melting in the Himalayas and the Andes, more frequent storms in the Caribbean and Oceania, and changing weather patterns in Africa and the Middle East, pose significant challenges. These effects raise geopolitical concerns, impact livelihoods and development, and call for strategic responses to ensure sustainability. They also raise fundamental international political questions, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and access to essential resources like water, food, and energy. Climate change is expected to have substantial and unpredictable societal impacts over the coming decades, undermining human security and increasing the risk of conflict and instability.

There is a widespread agreement among scientists and policymakers globally that climate change will exacerbate existing threats to international peace and security, potentially triggering conflicts. Various official documents, including statements, position papers, and resolutions from organisations like the United Nations, the European Union, and the G7, along with other international and regional bodies and donor agencies, emphasise the security implications of climate change. Addressing the security challenges posed by climate change requires a broad coalition involving governments, with foreign ministries taking a central role, as well as representatives from science, business, and civil society.

It is the role of climate diplomacy to deliver the effective and timely construction of this complex international regime and ensure its effective operation and evolution to address emerging challenges. Climate diplomacy is the interface between national interest debates and international assistance. It is how nation-states–increasingly non-governmental and sub-state actors–determine and work to deliver their international goals.

Swift, widespread, and comprehensive international involvement is imperative to mitigate the risks of climate change. Climate change shares fundamental characteristics with other significant foreign policy issues like nuclear proliferation and terrorism. Mismanagement of these issues presents credible threats to global prosperity and security, characterised by high uncertainty regarding these threats' nature, scope, scale, and pace. While all pose challenges to "hard security," there are no singular solutions for them, necessitating complex international collaboration across various domains, including development aid, transportation policies, security measures, energy cooperation, technology assistance, and efforts to shape public attitudes.

Climate diplomacy should leverage the successful strategies employed in other diplomatic endeavours. Despite the daunting challenges, achieving an effective climate regime is not beyond reach, as history has shown remarkable transformations within a short span. The achievements of the current climate regime, notably in driving significant global shifts in investment, are often overlooked. Diplomacy has historically wielded soft power to shape mindsets, influence international and national agendas, and facilitate governmental operations. Examples include the Marshall Plan for European reconstruction post-WWII, managing the peaceful transition of economies and governance in Europe after the Cold War, and crafting multilateral regimes like the WTO, the IAEA, and UNCLOS.

Experience demonstrates that with political backing and concerted diplomatic efforts, international cooperation can be mobilised to address longstanding and emerging global challenges, including climate change. Effective climate diplomacy must confront various shortcomings in international alliances. While the perceived inadequacies of the UNFCCC are often highlighted, it's crucial to recognise that the strength of international institutions relies on their members' political will and diplomatic vigour. Similar to other global issues such as arms control, trade, and conflict prevention, the roots of international diplomatic failures are multifaceted and extend beyond the negotiating table.

Climate diplomacy faces four distinct yet interconnected modes of failure regarding global participation, which it must strive to address:

Lack of conducive political conditions for agreement: There may exist such a fundamental disparity in perceived national interests among countries, which are essential for a stable and effective agreement, that the possibility of reaching a viable agreement is precluded. In such instances, the conflicting instructions provided by national governments to their negotiators hinder the prospects of agreement even before negotiations commence. The only remedy for this failure is to endeavour to alter the understanding of the national interest in key countries so that their negotiators are empowered to receive more adaptable instructions.

Another there's the issue of failing to achieve the highest possible aspiration: Even when there's a political agreement in principle, how the international process is conducted, its choreography or its structure might result in a less ambitious outcome than could have been achieved, or even lead to outright failure. Many argue that this was the case during the UNFCCC process at the Copenhagen Summit in 2009. Climate diplomacy needs to focus on designing processes that encourage the highest level of ambition possible, supplemented by informal engagement networks to foster trust and encourage participation.

Lastly, there's the challenge of implementation failure: Even if an international agreement is secured, national action may not adequately follow suit due to bad faith, lack of capacity, or changing circumstances. While the political process may produce formal outcomes, it often needs to improve in providing the means for effective action. The international climate regime must be structured to address implementation risks by establishing transparent mechanisms for compliance, cooperation, financial and technical support, review processes, and adaptable regime evolution. Climate diplomacy should aim to deliver tangible outcomes, not just symbolic agreements. The regime should be equipped to manage the risks associated with underperformance. It should integrate climate concerns across all relevant institutions within the broader regime, including trade, investment, finance, and development participation.

In conclusion, effective diplomacy goes beyond superficial relationship-building measures and involves significant investments in joint projects and information sharing, including in confidential domains. In many developing countries, there's a concern that climate change initiatives may be used as a guise to impede their growth and introduce protectionist trade practices. Increasing transparency in internal discussions and highlighting the importance of climate change in broader foreign policy contexts can help build confidence in a country's motives, positions, and statements. Military collaboration and joint exercises have often fostered trust between countries with tensions in "hard security" areas.

In summary, diplomacy isn't just about projecting external positions. Its application to climate change is crucial for integrating climate considerations into decision-making processes and reshaping the core national interest. Diplomacy should align climate issues with other national priorities, bridge the gap between national and international actions, and leverage international momentum to drive domestic progress, and vice versa.