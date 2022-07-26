Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Choreographer Vivek Dadhich Helped Me Push My Boundaries: Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia with choreographer Vivek Dadhich
Shirley Setia with choreographer Vivek Dadhich

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 6:52 pm

Dancer couple Vivek Dadhich and Aakanksha Tripathi are tinsel town’s favourite choreographers. They have made several actors dance on their steps and aced this task with ease and style. Amidst all the actors who adore them, Shirley Setia has learnt to push her boundaries from them. They have trained her a couple of times in dancing.

Speaking of learning from the duo, Shirley says, “Have had a great experience working and learning with Vivek and Aakanksha. They were the first teachers I met and learnt from in Mumbai.  Meeting and pushing our boundaries with every routine they taught me. We share the same love for bollywood, and now over time we have all become very good friends!”

Recently Vivek and Aakanksha made it to the headlines for beautifully choreographing Lakh Da Gajara from film, Ittu Si Baat. They were appreciated for their easy and interesting choreography!!
 

