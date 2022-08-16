Chinmay Tiwari - The Entrepreneur Who Wants to See Chhattisgarh on India's Sports Tourism Map

Indians' love for sports is real. Cricket is already a religion in the country, and Indian cricketers enjoy the status of celebrities. In addition, India's latest feat in the Commonwealth Games 2022 has again made it clear how much Indians love their Sportstars. At the same time, sports tourism is also gaining momentum in the country. In this scenario, Chinmay Tiwari, a sports enthusiast and young entrepreneur, dreams of making Chhattisgarh India's newest sports hub.

Chinmay started his professional career in 2008 as a software engineer at Sasken Telecommunication. However, it was not long before he jumped onto the bandwagon to follow his passion for sports. He kick-started his career in the sports space while working as a video analyst at Sports Mechanics Pvt Ltd (Chennai) and SportsMentor Pvt Ltd (Bangalore). Chinmay started working with several top names in the sport from the very start, with a Chennai-based company that Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag supported. He has been cherishing close association with Sachin Tendulkar since 2009 as a part of working on the development of sports at the grass root level. He has also managed icons such as Anil Kumble, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dinesh Karthik, Wasim Jaffar, and Rashid Khan, among others. He was also behind a campaign along with Anil Kumble to develop sports in the rural areas of Chhattisgarh. Chinmay also worked closely with Vijay Amritraj for the flagship tennis league in India.

A decade worth of efforts and dream of making Raipur a known name for sports paid off when Sachin visited Raipur to play for India Legends, where he was the captain. Fun fact - This was probably the longest time Sachin Tendulkar stayed at a hotel to play cricket. Chinmay was a part of India legends and lifted the winning trophy with the Legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Now, riding on his sports marketing experience of over 12 years, he has laid the foundation of his company Purple Goat Sportstainment LLP to make Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India's next sports tourist destination. He began it on a solid note with The Jungle Rumble, slated for 17th August; the first ever pro-level boxing match in Raipur, with Vijender Singh making a comeback after a hiatus to fight against Eliasu Sulley of Ghana.

He is moving forward with a single aim of uplifting the sports scenario in Chhattisgarh. In a statement, he shares, "I have a vision of making Chhattisgarh the sports tourism destination of India. In making this vision a reality, it would be my task to redirect major sports leagues to Raipur and Chhattisgarh. Some sports that I would love to promote would be Cricket, Badminton, and Kabaddi. At the same time, I would like to focus on the grassroot-level development of sports in the state."

Chinmay Tiwari is also an animal lover and a wildlife photographer. He has worked with Anil Kumble for wildlife conservation. Chinmay also tries to invite his cricketer friends to encourage and promote wildlife tourism in the state. He wishes to ensure every animal gets the love and attention they deserve. Moreover, he cherishes the dream of a society with enough facilities to help these fur friends with their medical treatment and care.

Chinmay is now wholly focused on solidifying Chhattisgarh's name on India's sports tourism map.