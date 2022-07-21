Akash Chandani is a young yet genius creative personality who is taking the world of tattooing by storm with his brilliance. The Bhopal-based body tattoo artist has been in the industry since 2012 and has been creating waves nationwide for the shocking realism of his sophisticated tattoos.

Aakash owns two big studios in Bhopal and he recently made a splash by building the biggest studio in India with an area of over 3800 sq ft. It's a 4-storey studio and Aakash feels super excited to have it. "It's a dream come true," he says. The tattoo artist has been in the market for the last 10 years and he has seen it evolve. Talking about how everything has changed, Aakash says that if there were 100 artists at that time, now there are more than 25000. He adds that people understand custom tattoos, good quality tattoos, and hygiene nowadays.

Aakash says that he has learned a lot about tattoo art in his career so far. Spilling beans about his experience and how he deals with clients, Aakash says that he has learned a lot of good and bad things about his work and has always strived to learn new styles of tattooing. Being a client-centric artist, Aakash always listens to his clients, understands their requirements, and then does the designing part according to their ideas.

Going back to the time when he began his career, Aakash Chandani recalls, "I always love to draw things/sketches, live drawings, and craft. This was in me by birth, so one day I was doing a temporary tattoo with a marker on my friend and they loved it a lot. They suggested to pursue this work professionally. I got the formal 3-4 days training and then practiced on my own skin."

Aakash shares the details of his first work and says that it was for a client named Heeru. "I remember that time I had no Laptop and printer so I made it freehand on his skin," he says.