Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Arvinder Singh of Arth Skin Gets World Record

For possessing the most degrees, both academic and non-academic, Dr. Arvinder Singh, CEO and CMD of the Arth group of companies, entered the World Book of Records. Dr. Kiran Bedi presented Dr. Arvinder with the excellence award for his accomplishments at a ceremony held in Indore. Dr. Arvinder has received 123 degrees, diplomas, and certificates. In a 33-year period, Dr. Arvinder Singh has obtained 46 non-academic and 77 academic degrees.

As a Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Arvinder holds certifications and accreditations from some of the top organizations in the world, including Oxford, the American Association of Aesthetic Medicine, the Canadian Board of Aesthetic Medicine, the International Academy of Sweden, and Germany. Many people fear injections, furthermore injections on face arises more apprehensions. Dr. Arvinder Singh is among few who are Certified as Master in Face injections with painless technique often used for vampire facials, threads, botox and fillers. He is also certified in Facial Aesthetics, medical laser, and aesthetic medicine. With 23 years of experience in medical field under his belt, he is one of Rajasthan's most in-demand cosmetic dermatologists.

By utilizing the best and most up-to-date technological advancements available, Dr. Arvinder Singh distinguishes himself from the competition and establishes himself as the best Cosmetic Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. This makes him the best because his results are the most realistic-looking and make his patients look amazed and content. Being a specialist in cosmetic dermatology, Dr. Arvinder Singh concentrates on enhancing the skin on the face, neck, and scalp for cosmetic purposes rather than for treating a medical condition, having a significant negative effect on a person's mental health and confidence. Whether it be scars removal, acne removal, or pigmented lesions removal, Dr. Singh's expertise in this area of dermatology is what sets him apart. The look of wrinkles, premature aging, fine lines, skin pigmentation, scars, and other lesions can be improved by dermatological procedures such Botox, dermal fillers, face rejuvenation, thread, and anti-aging therapies.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Shri Ashok Gehlot, recently felicitated Dr. Arvinder Singh as the state's top cosmetic dermatologist for his outstanding contributions to the fields of cosmetic dermatology, clinical cosmetology, and medical aesthetics. He is the state's first and only International Board- certified cosmetic dermatologist and aesthetic physician. The renowned cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Arvinder Singh was the first Indian doctor to get gold medal at IIM in 2009. Apart from his specialization in Cosmetic Dermatology and Pathology, his other areas of expertise are administration, medical law, Psychology, mind training etc.

A cosmetic dermatologist is a solution if you're seeking a professional to treat your skin rash or acne or if you want to get skin treatments to make you seem younger. When someone asks you about a cosmetic dermatologist, you immediately think of Arth skin and Dr. Arvinder Singh.

