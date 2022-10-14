Cash Flow Analysis And Making Investments Accordingly

Often, investors find themselves clueless about how much to invest regularly and end up putting in a random amount - a prevalent practice. While doing so they neither take into consideration the current as well as future cash flows in their hands nor are the investments in sync with their financial goals. Moreover, over the course of time, majority of the investors fail to increase their investment amount in sync with the increase in cash inflows. Such a behaviour may prove hazardous and can lead to undesirable financial consequences.

Investment amount has to be sustainable and a function of your cash flows. Discipline and regularity in investment is as important as the management of your cash flows. To put things in order, one needs to get the basics right - that is you should know your cash flows by regularly analysing your income and expenses. This helps in ascertaining how much you can invest and what's the probability of increasing the amount without impacting your day-to-day expenses. This, in turn, makes your investments more disciplined, optimum and thereby aids in reaching the financial goals in the stipulated tenure. Else, though you will be investing but the amount may not be adequate to yield the desired results.

Here is a quick guide which may help in cash flow analysis.

a) Budgeting: It is one of the most basic but very essential aspects of financial planning. One needs to have an assessment of the assets and liabilities. In other words, it is always a good idea to be aware about your overall income and the expected expenses which may include your house rent, conveyance cost, monthly ration, children's school fees, medical costs, various loan EMIs, among others. A know-how about the monthly expenditure helps one get a prior estimate of what can be saved at the end of the month. Also, this can make one cognizant of discretionary expenses that are taking a sizeable wallet share.

b) Existing Investment Portfolio: Taking a close look at your existing investment lets you know how much amount is already going into various investment options on a monthly basis. Further, knowing your existing portfolio lets you have the knowledge about the investments which are maturing and also those which offer regular payments through dividends, rental income or interest. All these are helpful in understanding not only your current but future cash flows as well.

c) Loan Management: Knowing your existing outflows as repayment for the loans gives you a fair sense of the liabilities you can't do away with. Though loan repayment is a long and tedious process, managing it with focus on pre-payment can help you get rid of financial liability sooner. In a rising interest rate scenario like present this is crucial as higher EMIs will adversely impact your cashflow. Once your loan is repaid you can increase your investments.

Each of the above mentioned financial exercise ensures clarity when it comes to managing finances and makes you empowered. Moreover, it helps to increase your investments in a planned manner as cash flows improve. As a result, the entire investment experience will turn incrementally progressive, effective, efficient and disciplined.

Asset Allocation Strategy

While investing, it is advisable to adhere to asset allocation. Asset allocation is simply a strategy to diversify your risks and exposure across asset classes — equity, debt, gold, real estate and others depending on your financial goals. Mutual Funds today offer several schemes which invest in different asset classes and thus offer you the required asset allocation strategy. If you are unsure how to go about asset allocation, you may consult a financial advisor or opt for asset allocation or multi-asset category schemes which will aid you in diversifying your investments across multiple asset classes.

Conclusion

A prudent cash flow management is critical for every individual before starting investments. It ensures sustainability and prevents any abrupt end to investment. However, reviewing your cash flow every year and analysing it closely is far more important to ensure your investment remains on track. This lets you stay updated with your financial condition and accordingly enables you to make the required changes in your investments. Finally, always remember that your investment should increase with every rise in income as we want to beat the daemon called inflation.

