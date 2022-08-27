Can Hedera (HBAR), Tron (TRX), and Chronoly.io (CRNO) Become Market Leading Tokens?

Cryptocurrencies fall out of favor almost as quickly as they rise. So many projects enter the top 10 only to become minor projects shortly after, so finding the ones with some staying power is vital.

As the crypto market grows again, we’re going to look at three of these tokens that could be the next big thing. These tokens are Hedera (HBAR), Tron (TRX), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).

Hedera (HBAR) offers something different

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is building a blockchain alternative that still operates on a public ledger. While other projects use consensus mechanisms to confirm transactions, Hedera uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) system to process transactions. This system will enable Hedera to achieve more than 100k transactions per second, rivaling giants like Visa and Mastercard.

Currently, the Hedera network performs 6.5m transactions daily with ease - more than Ethereum’s 1.3m or Bitcoin’s 300,000 put together. And it’s not just a transaction medium; the Hedera network also facilitates the creation of smart contracts and distributed file storage. This puts it not only as a rival to the big two cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, but as a contender for the world’s biggest traditional finance networks.

Tron (TRX) is giving back to creators

Tron was created with content creators in mind. While traditional platforms like Youtube demonetize and restrict their creators, Tron aims to cut out the middle man by letting viewers directly reward content creators with TRX tokens. This means that the media is owned by the producer, not a big tech firm.

Not only this, but Tron operates without any transaction fees and can support up to 2000 transactions a second. It also acts as a platform for anyone to build decentralized apps (dApps) that they can then monetize and receive TRX in return.

Tron has been around since 2017, and it looks like there’s no stopping it. Growth in gaming and gambling dApps has exploded on the Tron network, and, as the space grows, Tron seems set to become a market leader.

Chronoly.io (CRNO) will change this market forever

Disrupting traditional markets has led to massive crypto price increases in recent years. The luxury watch market has been closed off from the everyday investor for decades, but now Chronoly.io is opening it up to the masses.

They’ve created a decentralized marketplace that will let anyone anonymously buy a piece of a luxury watch for as little as $10. The team behind Chronoly.io has minted several luxury watch NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain that are actually backed by watches held in their secure vaults, with some big names on the list: Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Phillipe, and more.

Users are rewarded for staking their Chronoly.io (CRNO) tokens to keep the network running and can realize discounted trading fees when using Chronoly.io (CRNO). As of late August 2022, the token is already up 560%, trading for $0.066 from its May price of $0.01.

Analysts expect that Chronoly.io will set the gold standard for decentralized marketplaces of the future, and that’s why they’ve been buying up tokens rapidly. Expectations have now been set for prices to grow a further 1000% by the end of presale in September, with forecasted long-term growth delivering unbelievable gains as Chronoly.io rises to become a market leader.