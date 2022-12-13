California Psychics Reviews - FREE Trial Offers, Real Experience, Features, & Prices

Wondering if you can get a good psychic readings experience at California Psychics? Read this detailed review to learn about California Psychics features, prices, reputation, free trial options and its best psychic advisors.

With more than a couple of decades being online, California Psychics should be considered as the best portal for online psychic readings you can find. After all, their experience means they have several professionals on their team that have their own list of customers. But, does that mean they are authentic and can be trusted with your money?

We cannot be sure since the portal has both satisfied along with unsatisfied customers. To make the choice easier for you to comprehend, we reviewed the site ourselves. Find out what real clients have to say about their experience, and if you should consider signing up as a member as well.

To make that choice a little bit faster and easier for you, we have broken down the review into sections so you can make a decision that you will not regret in the future.

👍 What We Liked About California Psychic

The Specials

- Get 5 free minutes for cheap psychic readings by adding promo code “Add5”

- New members can get a reading for as little as $1 for each minute.

Highly Experienced Psychics

The professional seers on the portal know their stuff, but that depends on the ones you choose to serve you. Some of them are complete newbies and you can determine which ones when you get a session for the first time. But there are several seers who have been with the company since it launched decades ago and have a long list of loyal customers to show for their experience.

Thousands of Seers To Choose From

Since the site has been around for literally decades, it has thousands of experienced seers on staff so you can easily find the type you need for a custom reading. So if one of them doesn’t work for you, you can easily experiment with others. Find professionals who are proficient in giving tarot, palm, angel card, crystal ball and other sessions.

Get Rewards and Bonuses

What we really loved about this portal is that you get rewarded for getting sessions so the money you pay for your membership eventually returns. You get a point for each which you can redeem for other sessions you want to get when say, you are maintaining a strict budget. Plus, the site frequently offers discounts on special days such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

Affordable Charges for Members

Users can get discounted rates for sessions at reduced prices as per California Psychics reviews. The intro deal is also a great way for new members to try the service beforehand so they do not waste any of their money. You can also use several promo codes to reduce prices frequently. In some cases, they can also get affordable and money-saving sessions so they can remain on a budget plan.

User Testimonials

Potential users can read testimonials from real users and new users on the site. These aren’t fake for online psychics so they can have a decent evaluation. How do we know these are authentic? Users can find both positive and negative reviews on the site and on other websites. As per our evaluation, the portal has both good and bad testimonials so your experience can go any which way.

Detailed Information For Each Psychic

This is one of the great things about the site that unlike other similar portals, it gives detailed information about each seer. This includes their specialties, the rating that their customers have given them, whether you can chat or talk to them directly, and also the number of customers they have provided their services to.

Users don’t even have to click on a profile to make a decision. They can just hover over an online psychic to see all of that data at a glance and make a quick decision.

👎 What We Did Not Like About California Psychics

While the site has several positive points, it fell short on others. Here are some of the things that did not satisfy us during our evaluation:

Confusing Pricing Structure

The pricing structure of the site can confuse new members in the beginning. You can get the $2 and $4 package depending on the types of seers you want sessions from, but this can change with time. The pricing chart is also quite extensive which can overwhelm new users who might then pay more than they need to.

Experienced Seers Are More Expensive

Seers who have spent a lot of years working through this portal and providing sessions ask for higher rates than those who are not as experienced as they are. Depending on the one you wish to get a session from, this can cost you significantly if you want to get a psychic reading for prolonged periods. So if users want to get sessions from a seer who has several years to show for their vast experience, they should expect to pay more than new users.

California Psychics – A Brief Overview

California Psychics

There are any number of valid reasons why some people choose to seek wisdom from the occult rather than from their religion. Maybe they have some questions finding solutions to is difficult or they are undergoing challenging times. Whatever issue they are going through right now, many turn to California Psychics and other portals offering seer services for answers.

The portal has millions of psychic users and new ones keep getting added to their clientele regularly. It has been in operation for more than 20 years and is known for rigorously screening each new seer that wishes to use the portal to get their own clientele.

But users who are new to these sessions should be a bit vary before they sign up or start taking them. A thorough look at client reviews and the number of customers each seer has served in the past will give a good idea as to which one should be chosen.

Getting Started on California Psychics

Users have two types of signing up options they can use to get a membership on the site. They can get one on the website directly or they can download the app and do it from there. Users have to give more than their emails – they also need to give their full names as well as the date they were born to get a membership and get an online psychic reading. During this entire process, users can also choose to get the official newsletter of the site so they can remain apprised of new discounts and deals as soon as they are introduced.

Choosing a Reader for Psychic Readings

To find a decent seer on the site or the app who you can get a good reading from, you have different options. You can go through different reviews to choose the one that will fit your needs. The site also lists seers who are doing a fantastic job so users don’t have to go through a lot of them to see which one they should pick for a psychic reading online.

Users can make this task a bit easier for themselves by using the filter search option that can be found on the site and on the app. They can get the exact type of reader they are looking for based on the tools they use, the price, style and also their specific capabilities. The process is not as complex as some people would think, but it may seem a bit overwhelming for newbies. But as mentioned previously, users can make instant decisions by glancing at the profiles of the seers they are interested in.

The company evaluates each psychic reader and also makes their seers undergo tests so they can be 100% sure that they are providing quality sessions for their clients whether they are loyal ones or new ones. The people behind the service also actively go through the reviews customers leave after their sessions and give feedback accordingly.

What to Expect During a Reading

Users who choose expensive and highly experienced seers on the portal can have a memorable reading. The first session may be a bit tricky especially if they aren’t used to getting psychic readings from anyone. Seers are trained to make their customers comfortable so they will make sure the process is easy to understand and their readings remain authentic.

After the session is complete, users can rate their experience with the seer they chose and also leave a review of it. If they are far from satisfied, they can call the representative on the helpline if they want their money returned. The rep can either refund them or ask them to use the credits for another seer. In either case, the user will be satisfied.

Types Of Readings You Can Get

Some of the different sessions you can get as a user on the portal include the following:

Career Advice

Users who don’t know the next thing they should do in their careers can do well with a session from a seer that can give them a session. Many have reported that they get clarity regarding their goals after each meeting whether it is done via a video chat or email. During the session, the clairvoyant also reveals blocks that are preventing their clients from meeting deadlines, or making them procrastinate.

Life Path

Users who are confused regarding their lives and don’t know what they are supposed to be doing, will benefit from this reading. The hundreds of positive seers on the portal can provide insight that can raise the curtain and rejuvenate you as well. A life path session also includes advice that can help you live your best life and feel braver than you currently do so you can grab opportunities before they disappear.

Romance

Whether they have difficulty finding the ideal partner or are reeling from a broken heart, a romance reading from seers on the portal can soothe members. They can also provide advice that can get you through a difficult patch as heal or try to return to the dating game. The psychics on the portal are known for their transparent advice.

Tarot Readings

Users who want to get an in-depth session can find tarot cards enjoyable and also enlightening. The cards have different symbols and images that can reveal all but most people like to find out their futures. But remember now all of the seers on the portal can read the cards but you can find out who does by going through their profiles.

Pet Readings

Our fur babies are as precious to us as our own family members and friends. The professional seers on this website can also tell you what they are thinking, if they are happy, what they are feeling and other things that you cannot discern with a look. Even if pets can’t talk to us, they feel pain and emotional distress like we do and a seer from California Psychics can let owners know what they are thinking or what they need.

Not all of the professionals on the portal can provide pet readings that are as high quality as needed. Users should look through the profiles of the seer they are interested in and then decide if they should hire them or not. Some also allow pets to sit in.

Past Life Readings

Whether users believe it or not, some have past lives that impact their current one. This can be you if say you feel drawn to certain incidents or historical events or cannot explain a phobia. The latter may have manifested in a past life. A seer from the portal can use different tools to see beyond the veil and tell you if that is the case and even give clarity on your life. Some such as mediums, can channel spirits of the past and determine from them what your past was like for an accurate and authentic session. Use the California Psychics phone number to get more info.

Money Readings

Users who find it difficult to manage finances or spend their salary too quickly can do well with a money reading from a seer via this online portal. They can help them get on the correct track and manage their money better so they can care for themselves and the people who are dependent on them as well. Empaths or best psychics can also aid them in understanding and changing damaging core values that are making them spendthrifts and preventing change that can otherwise lead to financial success.

Lost Object and Missing Person Readings

A seer may seem like the last individual who can help you find things and individuals you have lost, but the ones on the portal have the tools and experience to do just that. You may be flabbergasted to know how many times they get these types of requests. From lost keys and pets to missing loved ones, these seers can give clues to whereabouts and also if they are safe or not.

But members should be careful. If they believe that the medium they are talking to is not as reliable as they think they are, they can request another one. Or they can also get their credit back provided their complaint is valid. Just contact the customer rep after the session is complete and relay your concerns.

Top Advisors on California Psychics

Top Advisors on California Psychics

When signing up for the first time, users naturally want to experience the best service on such portals. To make that easier, we have compiled a list of some of the top ones they can choose for their first session:

1. Miss Krystal – Empath, Channeler and Clairvoyant

Miss Krystal

With several decades of experience, Miss Krystal has provided sessions for a range of different types of clients and this includes celebs. She is prominent on the platform because of the way she easily adjusts her schedule to meet client needs. But her channeling skills is where she excels. She first asks where the user is finding difficulty and then provides solutions using several dividing tools and skills.

The first thing Miss Krystal does is ask for personal information such as full names, where the member lives, and their birth date. The point is not to be invasive. While the customer talks, she closes her eyes to feel their vibrations from their words and then starts to channel. She uses her spiritual guides to discover symbols and images that provide her customers clarity regarding their present, past and future.

As a well-seasoned traveler, Miss Krystal has a lot of knowledge and experience giving readings that her customers appreciate. She specializes in aiding individuals who think they are facing a dead end in their life, have faced considerable setbacks or who think they cannot go on because of heartbreak, bankruptcy or any life tragedy. While she cannot use tools, she is an expert at astrology and can give readings after evaluating star signs, planet alignment etc.

2. Kelli – Channeling, Clairaudient and Clairvoyant

Kelli

Providing seer sessions since 2009 as one of the best online psychics, Kelli is a talented channeler who gives her customers deep insights into their predicaments and what tools they already have they can use to overcome challenges. She also starts by asking for personal details such as names, birthdays etc to determine her client’s emotional state. It allows her to give a compassionate reading that makes members more confident in themselves so they can make her proposed changes in their lives.

Besides therapeutic readings, Kelli can also read the stars to provide a star session and can also access Akashic records. These detail the soul i.e. every thought, feeling and emotion that her customers feel and have felt in the past. The record allows her to find out future possibilities for her clients.

While she joined the platform in 2009, Kelli actually has five decades of experience of giving readings. She understands the pain of losing loved ones, betrayal and of humiliation and as an empathy, can give her clients peace. That is why most members, whether they sign up for the first time or are loyal ones, feel they can share their deep secrets and also their fears with her easily. Getting psychic readings by phone or chat.

3. Fiona – Remote Viewing, Dream Analyst And Clairvoyant

Fiona

Hailing from a family of experienced and talented mystics, Fiona has a rich history of ethnic traditions from her Russian background. This includes a long line of practitioners who specialize in Kabalistic rituals. She uses her skills as a Kabala expert and empathy to get to the real issues her clients are facing in their lives so they can find balance.

Her main forte is finding missing objects and individuals and she has helped a number of families reunite with lost children and even contact deceased loved ones on the other side. Fiona uses the tarot deck, astrology, Akashic Records and also her personal spiritual guides to find the answers her clients are seeking.

She has over four decades of experience as an honest and popular reader and this includes her sessions on animals. Fiona has also evaluated the science of the mind so she can ascertain what her clients’ emotional state is just from a session. You can also get a discount using California Psychics promo code.

What Members Have To Say About California Psychics

Lisa – 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I have been using these seer services for close to five years now and I have yet to be disappointed. Besides using the top professionals, I have used others as well and have had a pleasant experience with them all. I absolutely adore Pilar since she is the best spiritual advisor I have ever come across.

Alyssa – 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The seer I consult with the most on the platform is Gardenia and I love the fact that she is direct and doesn’t use fluffy language to fill up my time. A lot of her predictions have manifested in my life. For example, she once told me that my twin flame would text me on a certain day and it happened! She also uses his words sometimes so I know that she is authentic.

Jeanne – 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

I always choose Britta for my sessions and each one has been a joy for me. She always encourages me to by my best self so she feels more like a friend than a psychic I pay for. It has gotten to the point that I don’t even confide in my family and can keep a lot of things private. I highly recommend the California Psychics horoscope.

Best Alternative Psychic Websites

Besides California Psychics, here are the top three alternative psychic portals you should also look into:

Kasamba

Kasamba

Launched way back in 1999, Kasamba has provided seer services for the heartbroken, bereft and individuals who feel hopeless. The site is known for screening all of the individuals who wish to join their team before they are allowed to use the platform. Members can also get free minutes each time they get a new seer.

Typically, they can expect to pay between $1 and $8 for each minute depending on the professional they choose.

Psychic Source

Psychic Source

As one of the most established seer portals, Psychic Source offers several different services that can make for a memorable session. For more than three decades, the site has been offering a free horoscope, guides, videos, podcasts, infographics and other materials that inform their clients way before they take a session. The resources are all free for members and are constantly updated with new materials.

Users can search for the seers they need using different filters. This includes specialties, the tools they use during their sessions, the reading style they employ and other filters that can narrow their choice.

Keen

Keen

Keen is a user-friendly portal where members can get seer sessions from the best as well as affordable ones if they don’t mind one that has a low star rating. The site is available all hours of the day and all week long throughout the year so you can get sessions as and when needed.

The portal offers a pay per minute pricing structure which can be as low as $1 and as high as $9. This means that members can choose from a range of prices as per their budgets. The intro package is also quite attractive. Users can get three minutes of free readings on signup and also avail different offers on special days.

California Psychics Frequently Asked Questions

What Can I Expect During my First Reading?

A reading on this portal is simple and straightforward. First, choose the communication mode you prefer and then contact the seer through it. If they are available, you can get a session immediately. They will ask you some personal questions but that is completely normal. Your answers will help them determine the answers you are seeking. Once done, don’t hesitate to give them a review and rating as per your experience. Use the California Psychics phone number if you have a specific issue regarding your account and experience.

Does California Psychics Screen Their Psychics?

Yes. Each new candidate goes through a strict screening session which includes a thorough look at their job history, whether they have a criminal background and their experience giving readings. The portal searches for a number of skills during this time such as the candidate’s experience in giving on-call or video sessions, communication skills, how they handle difficult sessions, the tools they can use to give said sessions among other essentials.

What Equipment Should I Expect the Psychic to Have?

The seer should have all of the tools that they have mentioned specifically on their profile. Plus, if they are giving a video session, their internet connection should be strong enough to prevent lags or waste the time you paid for. You also need a computer with a strong net connection to get these sessions.

Is California Psychics Worth It?

With literally hundreds of trained and experienced seers on the platform and a dedicated helpline where you can air your concerns and get your credits back if needed, this portal is worth trying out. The fact that California Psychics offers a lot of discounts frequently (along with 5 free minutes on signup) adds to its charm as well.

We urge all users to look through other reviews of the platform so they can make a decision that they can live with later. While the price structure is member-friendly, popular seers are expensive and can cost you more than your money if you are not satisfied with their sessions. A quick evaluation of their top seers will give you a good idea about their service.