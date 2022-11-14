By Dropping A popular 10 track Studio Album, Kowshik Saha Created A Hustle In The Music Industry.

It will be clear by reading about notable people's experiences that success only embraces the tenacious in pursuit of their objectives. In the music industry, in particular, pursuing one's passion and making one's life's ambition calls for a lot of effort. The music industry is the most cutthroat industry and maintaining a stage in this industry is one of the hardest things to do. Only those who are committed to their objectives, persistent in honing their abilities, and who believe in working hard succeed in the music industry. This is how Kowshik Saha, an Indo-Bangladeshi musician based in India found popularity in the music industry. In the realm of music, Kowshik Saha is a popular singer, songwriter, recording artist, electronic music producer and health-care professional, known for being a multilingual musician, whose music is of blended genres and focuses primarily on Pop, R&b and EDM.

Kowshik Saha paved his road of success by accepting challenges in his life. He worked hard on his songs to attain success, making sure that each one had a purpose and connected emotionally with the listeners. The audience enjoys grooving to his music. On digital music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and others, his songs like "Trampoline", "Just Gotta Know," "Love Yourself", "Fearless Pt.II", "Stay" and "Cheap Thrills" were among the most popular. “Trampoline” was featured on Spotify Fresh Finds India on August 12, 2022 and it stayed there for 2 months straight gaining new fans. He just recently released his 10 track album which consists of his best works that had created a buzz in the music industry.

He always believes that it might be easy to underestimate yourself due to your fear of failing or simply making a choice. But in order to make it in life, you should just go for it. Always dream large and think big when facing obstacles. You will succeed beyond your wildest expectations in this manner. Be mindful not to allow your ideas to hinder you. He aims to become a role model for the younger generation who wants to step into the music industry.

