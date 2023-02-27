Businesses In Spotlight That Will Drive Indian Real Estate's Growth In The Years To Come

New Delhi (India), February 27: The emergence of new businesses in the real estate sector is a positive development that is bringing about a transformation in the industry. These new businesses are leveraging technology and innovation to create more efficient, transparent, and customer-centric real estate services. Emerging startups in real estate are offering alternative solutions and services that cater to changing consumer preferences. While these startups may disrupt traditional practices, they can also help to drive innovation and improve the overall efficiency of the industry. With several successful resal estate startups emerging in the country, more and more young people are getting inspired to start their ventures, leading to a vibrant and dynamic startup ecosystem in India.

Here is a look at a few businesses that are critical players in India's growth story and are contributing to the country's infrastructure development, economic progress, and environmental sustainability.

Goel Ganga Developments: Headed by Mr. Subhash Goel has, over the last 40 years, consistently delivered almost 90 landmark projects over 45 million sq. ft. all across the city of Pune, garnering the enormous trust of its customers and has firmly established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in Pune. After creating a niche in the space of realty in both Residential and Commercial Real Estate, Goel Ganga Developments has forayed into diverse business verticals such as Education, Warehousing, Hospitality and Energy, with the next generation being equally committed to the company’s philosophy of reliability, innovation, quality and trust.

Spacemantra: A Pioneering B2B online platform for the construction & design industry that started in 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Currently, the company has over 500 users on their platform, primarily focusing on contractors, developers, and those building their homes. It has tied up with around 400 brands with over 1,00,000 listed products. With approx 100 employees in the company, SpaceMantra is supplying across India and plans to open 3-4 more warehouses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Avanta India: A leading service provider of fully equipped private Office and Co-working spaces in Delhi and NCR. Avanta is spearheading the co-working revolution in the national capital. Their USP lies in offering world-class flexible office spaces at prime locations in Delhi-NCR with a vast client base that includes large MNCs, financial institutions, technology service providers alongside startups, and smaller businesses. This Delhi NCR’s leading co-working company is on an expansion spree. The company is set to add 50,000 sq ft of new premium co-working space, aiming for a total space of 200,000 sq ft.

Devika Group: The group was incorporated in 1970, and since then, the company has been a launchpad of luxury properties in India. The Group soon became a rapidly growing force in high-rise building construction & Real Estate Developers. With over 40 years of competence in shaping the emerging skylines of Delhi and its suburbs, it has set a standard for countless real estate projects in India. The foundation of Devika Group’s brilliant emergence rests on its courageous policy of honouring commitments. The Group has always guarded in building its reputation by being dependable more than it promises.

Indian Plumbing Association: The NGO and an apex body of plumbing professionals in India. Established in 1993 with the objective to promote the development of the plumbing and building services industry, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) has more than 4500 members across the country from every segment of the building industry, including Consultancy, Manufacturing, Contracting, Trading, Academia and Architecture. The headquarters of IPA is in New Delhi, and 23 chapters are spread across the country.

RPS Group: The fastest-expanding conglomerate in the Real Estate and Infrastructure industries. RPS Group, founded in 2005, has changed how real estate companies approach their product offers and marketing and sales techniques. The organisation has always re-engineered perfection to stay ahead of the customer's expectations. RPS Group has completed several projects, including RPS Green Valley, RPS Green Valley Plaza, RPS Paras Apartments, RPS SAVANA, RPS Palms, RPS Galleria, RPS Arcade, and RPS Central. RPS Palm Drive and RPS Infinia.