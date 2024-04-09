St. Xavier's High School in Ghaziabad is committed to turn students into well-rounded individuals. Established in 2014, the school is part of the famous St. Xavier's chain of 59 schools PAN India. In a short span of time, St. Xavier's High School, Ghaziabad has made a name for its dedication to academic excellence and holistic growth, thus securing the position as one of the best CBSE schools in Ghaziabad.
Celebrating Academic and Sporting Triumphs
Recently, the school's Inter-House debate teams emerged victorious at the prestigious St. Raphael competition. The team, showcasing their eloquence and critical thinking abilities, engaged in spirited discussions while deliberating on the merits of "Traditional Shopping versus Online Shopping."
Further enhancing the school's reputation, Saanvi, a Class VII student, brought home the Bronze Medal in the CBSE North Zone-I Taekwondo Championship 2023-24 (U-14 below 41 weight category). Her exceptional performance exemplifies the spirit of dedication and perseverance instilled within every Xavierian.
Embracing Interdisciplinary Learning
St. Xavier's Ghaziabad has embraced an interdisciplinary approach to education in line with the National Education Policy 2020. Students are encouraged to explore connections across various subjects, nurturing skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaboration.
Empowering Through Exploration
External trips are another vital part of students' holistic personality development. A recent excursion to KidZania provided students with a day of immersive learning and exploration. From piloting aeroplanes to assisting in hospitals, the students engaged in a variety of role-play activities. This experiential learning opportunity sparked curiosity and imparted invaluable life skills, fostering independence and adaptability among students.
Through hands-on activities and projects, the school empowers students to navigate the complexities of the modern world with confidence and ingenuity.
Pioneering Initiatives for Academic Excellence
St. Xavier's Ghaziabad is also at the forefront of undertaking initiatives to promote academic excellence and empower students for success. It offers its students the BBF Scholarship Test, enabling deserving students the chance to shape a brighter future, providing a 50% waiver in tuition fees to every student who scores above the 95 percentile.
Additionally, the school regularly organizes Academic Fair for pre-primary students. Such events provides them the opportunity to showcase their talents and achievements, providing a base for holistic development from an early age.
Championing Sportsmanship and Achievement
Outdoor sporting is also at the heart of the school's attempt to groom students for diverse roles in life and organises a diverse range of sporting activities in collaboration with Sportz Village, a leading youth sports organization.
Recently, St. Raphael House emerged victorious at the prestigious Inter house Debate competition. The House had triumphed as the overall house trophy winner, accumulating the highest points throughout the year-long competitions.
A Journey of Innovation
The other activities that St. Xavier's High School Ghaziabad regularly hosts are EUREKA: Wonder Science Experiment Exhibition and Education Fairs in collaboration with leading names like Planet Education. Besides, its students have consistently performed well on national and international platforms and secured top honours in competitions such as the International Hindi Olympiad and the SOF International Math Olympiad.
As, St. Xavier's High School, Ghaziabad charts its course forward, it continues to remain steadfast in its mission to nurture the leaders of tomorrow and position it as one of the best CBSE schools in Ghaziabad. Through a holistic approach to education, the school aspires to cultivate not only academic excellence but also integrity, compassion, and resilience in every Xavierian.