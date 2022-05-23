Building Meaningful Relationships With The Audience Is The Key To Success For Trolls Official

Established after much caution and thought, Trolls Official is a masterclass in social media success.

Having sensed huge potential in social media when it started to trend in India during peak 2012, Suril Jain went on to create their own social media account by the username @trolls_official.

And so it began in the year 2014 and now eight years later, Trolls Official is now among top 5 content media pages in India.

Suril Jain says, "Apart from consistency we kept on updating our set of skills & learned many new things."

Mainly, Yash and Rishabh focus on the content & management part whereas Suril focuses on Brand relations & Business departments.

Now, building and supporting a brand is the difficult part and this is where team Trolls Official has aced it. They live and breathe one mantra - to build and sustain the loyalty and engagement of their followers.

Yash and Rishabh remark, "With the passage of time, Trolls Official is getting immense love and support from the followers and they have been engaging with the content at a steady pace and this is our biggest motivation and feedback. We gain our strength and ideation from your aspect at all times."

Now running a social media account of any order requires creativity. The audience wants new content. At Trolls Official, constant experimentation has helped them to maintain creativity in the long run.

Trolls Official understand thoroughly that the key is to understand your audience's needs, keep them engaged, and build relationships with them. Posting original and relevant content has also helped us to attract more and more audiences

As they say, experimentation is permitting yourself to think outside the box, asking yourself, "what has and hasn't been done before?".

Trolls Official believes that the best ideas come when you least expect them.

As we mentioned, Trolls Official is actively working on Instagram where they document their work, memes and other relatable stuff and can be followed on https://instagram.com/trolls_official?utm_medium=copy_link



