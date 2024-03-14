Building A Pega Powerhouse: The Journey Of Mahesh Agrawal And Areteans

Areteans is a global leader in driving digital transformation for enterprises, and the world's largest and only pure-play Pega Global Elite Partner. Founding a company that unlocks strategic value for its clients in an era of digital acceleration and automation requires exceptional vision. Mahesh Agrawal was able to see a future where digital automation and AI would define the business landscape, which is why he and his three colleagues founded Areteans in 2015.
The aim was to establish a company that would empower enterprises to thrive in a digitally transformative age. Mahesh realized that this would be possible if enterprises deployed powerful software that would lead to workflow automation and generative AI-powered decisioning, which would fundamentally change the ways in which businesses operated.
Advertisement
Under Mahesh's astute leadership, Hyderabad-based Areteans has since grown into a global powerhouse, with offices across the world and a robust team of over 800 professionals in various geographies. Today, Areteans is an integral member of the Omnicom Group, the second-largest advertising holding company in the world, thanks to Mahesh’s inspirational mentorship and discerning business acumen.
With a 100% Pega focus and advanced end-to-end Pega capabilities across Customer Engagement, Intelligent Automation, and Customer Service, Areteans helps companies transform their businesses by rethinking applications, data, and infrastructure. This is imperative at a time when digital innovation is reshaping the very fabric of business operations, offerings, customer experiences, and partnerships. At the heart of Areteans lies a philosophy deeply rooted in domain expertise. Mahesh, himself a world-renowned Pegasystems architect, has set the foundation upon which the organization thrives.
Advertisement
A coding enthusiast at heart, Mahesh boasts over two and a half decades of unmatched expertise in Pegasystems, elevating him as a thought leader in the industry. His unwavering passion for digital transformation and business intelligence, while specializing in pure-play Pega solutions, has been a guiding light in his corporate journey.
Driven by his determination to become a trailblazer in the digital realm, Mahesh first armed himself with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from University College of Engineering, Burla, in Odisha, India.
As the Chief Executive Officer and visionary force behind Areteans, Mahesh brings a wealth of domain expertise, especially in the insurance sector, with a proven track record of driving digital transformation for enterprises.
Mahesh recently bagged the Outlook Indo Global Business Excellence Award 2024 - CEO of the Year, which is validation for Areteans, its ethos, work culture, and ability to deliver on its promises. It further enhances Areteans’ credibility and underscores the pivotal role it plays in enabling companies to grow in a rapidly transforming business world. On an individual level, the award cements Mahesh Agrawal’s leadership position and technological depth in a competitive industry that is on the cutting edge of the future. He extends appreciation to colleagues, partners and customers who have collaborated with him, emphasizing the crucial contributions of the team and the organization as a collective force in co-delivering value.
Advertisement
As a serial tech entrepreneur, Mahesh’s journey has been marked by a series of ventures, each a testament to his remarkable business depth. The pinnacle of his achievements, Areteans stands as a beacon of innovation and success in the industry. He demonstrates not only a profound knowledge of Pega but also a keen eye for strategic business development.
A believer in institutionalizing excellence, Mahesh possesses those key qualities that make him an exceptional leader, which translates into Areteans being a business partner of choice for enterprises across the world. His customer-first approach, unfailing commitment to quality outcomes, and unflinching desire to help customers achieve their enterprise goals has powered Areteans to the forefront of the industry.
Advertisement
Outlining the future plans for the company, he envisions Areteans to drive accelerated growth, leveraging Pega technologies, alongside machine learning, AI, and generative AI, to help customers navigate the complexities of the digital landscape.