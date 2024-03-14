Building A Pega Powerhouse: The Journey Of Mahesh Agrawal And Areteans

Mahesh recently bagged the Outlook Indo Global Business Excellence Award 2024 - CEO of the Year, which is validation for Areteans, its ethos, work culture, and ability to deliver on its promises. It further enhances Areteans’ credibility and underscores the pivotal role it plays in enabling companies to grow in a rapidly transforming business world. On an individual level, the award cements Mahesh Agrawal’s leadership position and technological depth in a competitive industry that is on the cutting edge of the future. He extends appreciation to colleagues, partners and customers who have collaborated with him, emphasizing the crucial contributions of the team and the organization as a collective force in co-delivering value.