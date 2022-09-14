Building A Business That Is Fueled By Your Passion Is More Than What Meets The Eye: Nita, Founder, FitwithNit

Discovering and channelizing your passion has its own set of challenges and trying to build a business on top of it and make it successful, just multiplies the hurdles. The reality is that there are only a few who are in this relentless pursuit to make it big with their passion and Nita is without a doubt, one of them.

Nita is New Zealand's top Indian fitness trainer/influencer and also the proud owner and founder of FitwithNit. FitwithNit is a leading personal fitness and transformation program that aims at helping people achieve their goals in fitness and health with innovative strategies designed specifically for them.

The vision behind FitwithNit is not just the usual, “make it big with passion for fitness” but something more than that.

Nita as a young girl was insecure about her body and was overweight most of her childhood. She recollects and laughs off saying how she used to finish 6-8 pies at once. All this extra weight and issues pertaining to it started impacting her life making her realize one thing. She mentions that “Being fit is attractive but the whole idea behind getting fit is to keep your physical and mental health in check which will, in turn, boost your confidence and positively impact other aspects of your life”.

When Nita started understanding what needed to be done to make her situation better, she was tossed with another hurdle of finding the right strategy that will help her with her goals. With huge volumes of research and references, Nita worked high and low to understand and devise a strategy that worked for her and that very strategy went on to become the ideology behind FitwithNit, with a few tweaks that would help in customizing it for anyone.

Even after setting up a successful business, Nita had battles of her own. She had to fight depression alongside building FitwithNit which made things 100 times hard but Nita pulled through like a champ.When asked how she pulled it off, Nita mentioned that “I was confident that I could transform lives after building the core behind FitwithNit and was sure that it was not easy convincing people it would work for them”. She added to that by saying, ''Even though I had battles of my own, my belief and the effort that went behind FitwithNit assured me every day not to give up, and relying on fitness helped me regulate and keep my depression episodes in check!"

Nita proudly states that “FitwithNit is built for everyone and if you are willing to put in the work, the sky's the limit”. She also mentioned that “Every aspect of the program is designed according to the person who takes it. My program doesn’t propagate any ideologies based on myths and misconceptions that are usually seen in the fitness industry. FitwithNit is all about helping people seize their fitness goals without having to sacrifice the foods that they love or changing aspects of their lifestyles that won't suit them”.

Nita's journey from being an HR professional in India to becoming a promising top fitness influencer in New Zealand is a road map of what it takes to be persistent with one's goals. Today she stands tall in the fitness industry and is being referred by many for her program. All of this just says one thing, Nita has proved that building a business that you are passionate about alone doesn't make the cut, you must be willing to put in the work and effort that will help you to build your business, establish it and fly it to greater heights!