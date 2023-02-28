Rupali Hasija is the embodiment of what may happen if you follow your dream. Well, spoiler alert, you WIN.

Once a Chemistry Major, a person who dedicatedly put herself into the theories, analysis & research, even to the extent that she got recruited as a Chemistry professor , Rupali Hasija decided to not let go of her lingering dream of being a fashion icon. Her big career move to now being a digital content creator has finally brought her close to her dreams. Ever since a kid, Rupali had a burning desire to walk the runway on day & fulfil her desire to be a model. She even applied for multiple fashion shows during her college days but was rejected time & time again for not being a “Size-Zero”model, which left her heartbroken each time. Events like these often tend to leave a mark on our shaping personality especially in the early years of our lives.The world we live in is accustomed to see and believe in the supremacy and beautification of particular body shapes and sizes and those who don’t fit that description are considered to unworthy. But the true believer that she was, Rupali didn’t give up on her dream & knew in her heart that one day her time will come.

And the day finally came!!!! Rupali put a foot down on all the rejections and slayed over them like a queen when she walked the ramp not just as a model but a “SHOW STOPPER” at the Times Fashion Week. It’s just like a dream to live for. The top models she used to look up to , now she was the one leading them on the stage. The world that nurtured her insecurities, called her hurtful names, told her how she wasn’t tall enough, slim enough and what not was now looking at her with ecstasy.

Sharing her feelings, Rupali mentions how she was just so grateful for the immense love she got & how baby Rupali would have been so proud to see her today. She was quite nervous backstage, the stakes were exceptionally high, and it was a big stage to be at. It was a time when all the girls who were made to believe they were unworthy because of certain beauty norms set by the world, had to get out of their loathing. And once she put her foot on the ramp, her confidence kicked in. It was her place now and her time to shine. The queen in her kingdom. Taking one step to another in her glorious white lehenga, she looked like a vision come to life. That day she not only made everyone awestruck with her performance, but also gave an epic response to the so-called body stigmas, by being a person carrying a curvy body with utmost confidence & grace. It was indeed a dream come true, not only for Rupali but for all those girls who were once body shamed.

Rupali Hasija today, is amongst the big names in the influencer industry. Forbes listed her amongst the top 100 Digital Stars, and she has worked with many big brands in the industry including L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, MAC, Forever New, H&M & Maybelline to name a few!

She is the embodiment of what may happen when you pursue your dreams with full passion and confidence. Her unquavering determination to follow her path with utmost dignity, charm & finesse is what makes her so special. She is a true face of beauty with brains and a role model for many young minds out there.