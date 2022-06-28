Bouffage Hitting The Iron When It's Hot Taking The Coffee Culture To The Next Level

With the current generation's high energy and fast-moving lifestyle, coffee has become an essential player in one's life. Some take it the first thing in the morning to get the energy to power through the day, some can't wait for their “coffee break” in the middle of their day. From dates to business meetings, the presence of coffee is indubitably evident.

With the exponential growth in the demand for coffee, central India has seen a new wave of coffee shops/cafes and new joints centred around coffee. But there are very few cafes which get to taste success and become a coffee lover’s paradise. Bouffage Cafe & Bistro is the one which has aced the coffee game and how! Their aim was not just to introduce a coffee culture but to educate people about the different methods of brewing their favourite cuppa.

Just like most of us, owners of Bouffage have always been coffee lovers. “The coffee was never an alien concept. I experienced the true coffee culture when I went to Australia for my studies. There, coffee was more than a beverage, it was a serious art form", says Anshul Jaiswal speaking about how he came across the art of brewing.

With the vision of creating the same type of culture in central India and providing the extensive array of coffees he experienced in Australia, Anshul and Dewansh began their experimentation at home. After home trials, they started looking for people in India who have the same vision and approach regarding coffee and who can assist them in research and development.

To learn the art of brewing, co-owner Dewansh went to a Roastery House in Hyderabad. There he trained under an expert and learnt the science of brewing and mastering the blends. That wasn't it after returning to home base. The brothers spent weeks developing and testing new blends and recipes for coffee. Eventually, they developed more than 90 different recipes with unique blends fanning across different flavours.

"We have always tried staying true to our name. We do everything grand. And we kept the tradition going with our new coffee menu with coffees more than you can count", says Dewansh Jaiswal.

The exclusive coffee menu features 90+ different coffees and is manually brewed from special beans that are procured from estates all over the world.

"We have coffees for every taste bud. Sweet, sour, strong, something to wake you up and even something to make you nostalgic." Says Anshul Jaiswal.

Bouffage is still experimenting with new coffee recipes that they will be adding in the future. With their evergreen motto of catering to everyone's taste. "Our aim is not to just make coffee for coffee lovers. But to make more people fall in love with coffee", adds the owner. The coffees here are not just mere fancy mannequins for bloggers to pose with but a cup full of goodness you’ll never forget.