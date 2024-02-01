According to $BONK price predictions, this coin can grow by 5% by the decade's end and trade at $0.000016. Despite the increase in the interest, Bonk is far from hitting $1. As you can see from the table above, Bonk will not reach that goal in this decade.
Some predictions say $BONK is at risk of a 30% drop. If the price breaches below $0.000013, $BONK could decline to $0.00001.
So, if you want massive gains from crypto, skip $BONK. There is another similar project that can bring you gigantic ROI quicker. Meme Kombat is a Play 2 Earn meme project that will bring 50x to early investors, according to experts. This project has many other benefits; you can learn them all in the article.
>>> Buy Best Meme Coins Now<<<
Meme Kombat can bring you more ROI than Bonk!
Meme Kombat is among the best meme launches of 2023. Thanks to the combination of AI and blockchain, Meme Kombat offers an unforgettable gaming experience. You can play meme battles and earn $MK coins. In Season 2, players will receive new games, rewards, and characters.
Players can also wager on the outcome of results and earn more coins if they win. Further, thanks to the staking platform, you can also hold your $MK coins and earn passive income. The current APY is 122%.
The combination of blockchain and AI was successful in the past, so experts think Meme Kombat will follow. Jacob Crypto Bury claims this meme project has a 10x potential, calling the project a hidden meme coin gem. Other experts say $MK will explode 1000x after CEX listings. In this case, early investors could get 50x ROI. Michael Wrubel thinks Meme Kombat could be the next 100x project after the CEX listings.
Industry experts think Meme Kombat set itself up in the presale, setting the solid foundations for the future. According to the Meme Kombat price predictions, this project could hit between $5 and 9.5 by 2025 and $10 and $16 by 2030.
Meme Kombat price will be affected by the project's demand and supply, overall market situation, project adoption, and innovations in the P2E market.
Meme Kombat is on a presale, and you still have a chance to invest. The presale, however, ends soon, so you should hurry. The project raised over $7.65k and is less than 350k from the funding goal of $8 million.
>>> Buy Meme Kombat Now<<<
Why is Meme Kombat a better Investment than Bonk?
Meme Kombat provides an APY of 122% and long-term price potential.
When comparing Meme Kombat and Bonk price predictions, experts give an advantage to Meme Kombat. They think Meme Kombat will reach $1 faster than Bonk.
Meme Kombat offers a utility thanks to its staking platform and Play 2 Earn game.
>>> Buy Meme Kombat Now<<<
Final Thoughts
Despite the recent recovery, Bonk is far from the $1 price. But Meme Kombat is on a good track to surpass Bonk and become the fastest-growing meme project of the year. Thanks to its utility, staking platform, and terrific gaming experience, Meme Kombat will hit $1 faster than Bonk.
So, if you want an unforgettable gaming experience and 50x ROI, get Meme Kombat before it hits CEXs!