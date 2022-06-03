Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Bollywood Bliss Social Media Feed Is So Much Fun To Scroll Through

Bollywood Bliss brings you up to date coverage of everything related to Bollywood and is super fun to scroll through for gossip, fashion and entertainment.

Bollywood Bliss Social Media Feed Is So Much Fun To Scroll Through
Bollywood Bliss brand logo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 3:49 pm

It’s no secret that Indians across the globe love Bollywood. They have been living, eating and breathing movies through cinema halls, TV and now social media. Bringing celebrity lifestyle up close and personal to millions of screens through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, is what Bollywood Bliss has made possible over the years.

There is never a dull moment in tinsel town and in the feeds of Bollywood Bliss's followers.

Related stories

Rohan Shah & Shruti Shah From Bollywood Dance School U.K. Mark Their Step Into Punjabi Film Industry With ‘Sher Bagga’ 

Rising Star Of Bollywood, Shantanu Bhamare Awarded By Governor Of Maharashtra

Team Bollywood Bliss works round-the-clock, 24x7 365 days a year. Whether it’s a red carpet event unfolding with beauties parading down in their unspeakably expensive designer wear or celebrities rushing through the gates of T2 at the Mumbai International Airport to catch a flight – no movement ever flies under Bollywood Bliss's radar. “Our 3 million-plus followers across social media want to know what stars are doing in real-time, without any filters.” Team Bollywood Bliss plans to add and scale YouTube presence to their social repertoire very soon.

Who doesn’t love knowing which celebrity is dating whom? Or where a certain actress goes gymming and who her trainer is? And why certain restaurants are a favourite in the Page 3 circuit?

Millennials and Gen Z want to know everything about the celebrity life, not just their movies – what beauty products they use, which salons they go to, who styles them or how they train before a dance performance. “The concept of fandom and audience tastes have changed, and this reflects in the kind of news and entertainment audiences want to consume.”

Celebrity News and updates can bring about a great respite in the midst of a heavily charged political news cycle or even having a low day. “Open your Instagram feed and you get to check out which handbag Nora Fatehi carried, where Kareena stepped out in Bandra, which car Ranveer Singh bought on his birthday or which movie you can catch up on this weekend. As they say, Bollywood never has a slow day and neither does Bollywood Bliss”, the team signs off.

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlookbusiness Spotlight Bollywood Bollywood News Bollywood Actors Fashion Celebrity Gossip Movies Instagram
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast

Watch Livingstone's Massive Six In T20 Blast