Blue Tick For Big Eyes Coin Puts It On Track To Join Top Meme Coins Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Social media has become a powerful tool of communication in the crypto community. Investors and cryptocurrency pages share advice and knowledge on social media platforms, particularly Twitter. The rise of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) can be largely attributed to a loyal community of meme lovers on social media platforms. As Big Eyes Coin (BIG) prepares to launch, they too are using the power of social media to build an exceptional community and take the coin to the top of the meme coin ranks.

Dogecoin’s Social Media Success

Social media and Twitter in particular have been instrumental in the rise of Dogecoin. When starting out, Dogecoin took inspiration from the Doge meme that took social media by storm. With a goal of creating a coin that brings digital assets to a wider audience, Dogecoin has cultivated a dedicated community. Dogecoin’s rapid success was helped by their regular announcements on social media, and their endorsement from Elon Musk. Musk still has a part to play in the continued success of the coin. For example, since he recently tweeted the cryptic message “High time I confessed I let the Doge out”, dogecoin has spiked in value by 0.1%, while the rest of the crypto market dipped.

Shiba Inu: Dogecoin’s Friendliest Rival

Shiba Inu is positioned against Dogecoin as its number one rival. With similar traits to its opponent, Shiba Inu’s position is largely dependent on the success of Dogecoin. Doegcoin has managed to acquire a larger and more active user base however Shiba Inu does have its own loyal community. Known as the Shib Army, they regularly interact with and provide updates on social media pages, particularly Twitter and Reddit. The community also enjoys following the ups and downs of the two coins' friendly rivalry and the effect on the crypto market.

Big Eyes Coin Secures a Blue Tick

As a decentralised coin, Big Eyes Coin is big on community, and puts it above everything else. They want to create a big community that has a say in decision making processes and the future of the project. Big Eyes Coin is using the power of social media to create this community, updating them as the project moves forward. All that work is paying off, as the Big Eyes Coin Twitter page has finally earned its blue tick. Big Eyes Coin already has a big social media following which is growing fast having gained over 1.5K Twitter followers over the past few days. The community can keep up to date with the latest news on the progress of the project and get access to Big Eyes Coin competitions. One particularly exciting instalment is the tattoo competition. The first ten members of the community to get a Big Eyes Coin tattoo and post it to social media were awarded with a life-changing $1k of Big Eyes Tokens.

The newest development in the Big Eyes Coin presale is their announcement of loot boxes which offer buyers incredible rewards. Having released the first loot boxes on February 21st, the community have already taken to social media to show off their prizes. One buyer has even won 8X their money back!

Social media holds great power in the crypto community. As a newcomer to the crypto space, Big Eyes Coin is harnessing the power of social media in innovative and exciting ways. The community is already showing signs of success having helped the coin to achieve $29.95 million so far in its presale phase.

