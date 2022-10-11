Blissy Pillow Case Reviews - Does Blissy Silk Pillowcase Worth Buying? Must Read Before You Buy!

Importance of Silk Pillow Cases:

Given that humans spend nearly a third of our lives asleep, it’s no wonder we want to make the most of our time in bed by creating the dreamiest sleep environment possible. While there are numerous recommendations on how to get some extra benefits out of your eight hours, perhaps one of the most talked-about is the use of a silk pillow.

What can silk do for you? In fact, there are plenty of benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase. The qualities of silk can soothe your skin, keep you cool, and even leave you with healthier hair.

If you’re ready for something a little less hitting the hay and a little more out of this world, we have the details on how a silk pillowcase can send you to the stars.

Silk pillows provide a host of benefits that will leave you feeling refreshed every morning.

The importance of silk pillow cases can be summarized below.

1. Less Hair Damage and Frizz

The benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase are most pronounced for hair, experts say, because the smooth surface reduces friction and thus breakage. Certain fabrics, like cotton can catch the cuticle layer of hair, which is bumpy and shingled. The friction lifts and tears these layers, causing damage and worsening any existing damage. Sleeping on silk helps prevent this friction, especially if you toss and turn a lot and if you have curly hair, which needs extra TLC.

2. More Moisture Maintained

There is some evidence that when compared to typical cotton pillowcases, less moisture is absorbed with a silk pillowcase. These benefits are more pronounced for hair, especially curly and textured hair.

Curly or natural hair doesn’t retain as much moisture as straight hair and is more prone to breakage. Cotton tends to absorb moisture, so it’ll sap what little moisture is in your hair overnight.

3. Fewer Facial Wrinkles and Creases

The theory is that silk’s slippery surface reduces friction on the skin, and thus reduces the facial wrinkles and morning creases that other fabrics might cause when you sleep on your side or face.

