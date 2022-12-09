Blaux Bidet Reviews - Is Blaux Bidet Legit? Must Read Before You Buy

For as long as we all can remember, we have been using toilet paper to clean up every time after we use the toilet. We will wipe ourselves down, flush the paper down the commode, wash our hands, and exit the washroom. But have you ever wondered after that whether what we are doing is healthy for us and safe for the environment?

Some countries in the world use water to clean themselves every time they use the washroom. Unlike the standard toilets, they have a separate hand shower next to the commode to accommodate them with this. But, with the advancements in technology, modern commodes come with a built-in shower that you can turn on to clean yourself automatically.

Wiping down with toilet paper is the easiest method to clean up, and we don't deny that fact. But many researchers have found out that it is not the healthiest option for cleaning up. These papers could clean the feces off from the surface level, but you never get the guarantee that it cleans your skin 100% with every wipe. Therefore, micro amounts of feces will always remain in and around your skin.

And if you are a woman, then wiping your bum with toilet paper back to front always has a higher chance of infection since all the bacteria and other harmful microorganisms will be dragged to the front. And should I mention how it feels with every wipe? Now, that is not the most pleasant feeling, is it?

Therefore, if you want to maintain your hygiene and avoid clogging up your pipes, then the best option you have is to use water. As we mentioned before, there are commodes with built-in showers, and you may even fix a separate hand shower next to your commode. But all these options are not exactly portable. Therefore, every time you go out, such as on a trip. You will be forced to bring some toilet paper with you.

But what if I told you that we found the most portable and of the best quality hand bidet that you could ever buy? And since it is compact in size and exceptionally lightweight, you may even fit this inside your travel toiletries pack with no hassle. Therefore, no matter where you are, you can clean yourself up 100% every time you relieve yourself.

People in Europe, Asia, and South America are familiar with bidets. After taking a bath, folks wash in this basin. In contrast to the past, the Bidet is rising in popularity in America. If you're unsure how to use a bidet – a portable one, to be more precise-you should read this article.

What Is Blaux Bidet? - Blaux Bidet Reviews

How Does The Blaux Bidet Work?

How To Use Blaux Bidet?

Features Of The Blaux Bidet

Where To Buy Blaux Portable Bidet?

Is Blaux Bidet Legit?

What Is Blaux Bidet? - Blaux Bidet Reviews

Every month, as we go to the supermarket or the nearest mall to shop for groceries for the month, we don't miss buying toilet paper. We don't stop by buying a few rolls. Because to be honest, we will need to change the rolls at least once In two days because we use toilet paper excessively every time we use the toilet.

Therefore, we will end up packing up the boot of our cars with packs and packs of toilet paper. And I do not doubt that you have a separate cupboard to store these bum wipes you bought for the entire family. And by this time, you must also be aware that we use half of our monthly grocery budget on these wipes just to flush it down the toilet in the end.

Now let's talk about the flaws in this system. First off, the feeling of paper scraping our bums is not at all pleasant. The roughness of that paper will get to us after a few wipes, and sometimes we even detest going to the toilet to relieve ourselves just because we have to go through this process.

Next, many people have stated that they get itchy spots and rashes due to the chemicals and toxins in these bum wipes. And that is another thing that makes the system flawed. But above all, the most significant fact about using toilet paper to wipe yourself is that you can never guarantee that it cleans your skin 100%.

The paper never cleans yourself 100%. If you believed that what we were doing was utterly hygienic, then you have never been so wrong. According to many studies, the best way to ensure all everything is cleaned when you are coming out of the toilet is to wash out with water. But although washing with water is possible at home, you can't say the same when you are out of the house, now can you?

We can never be sure when and where we will get the need to relieve ourselves and whether we will at least have one of these wipes to clean ourselves. So are you completely and utterly helpless when you are out of home?

No, the answer is finally here. It is a portable bidet, a hand shower, that is lightweight and compact so that you can always have it inside your toiletries pouch whenever you are going out, especially when you are on a trip.

The ingenious Blaux bidet will fundamentally alter the way you clean yourself. Personal bidets offer the highest level of cleanliness by replacing toilet paper with a stream of water. These are more environmentally friendly, much less toilet paper - Far more hygienic and gentle than conventional wiping.

The Blaux Bidet, one of the most cutting-edge products of 2021, is revolutionizing how people clean themselves. This Bidet has stepped in to assist us because hygiene has become vital to us all now more than after the hit of the Covid-19 outbreak, and you were confined to houses without being able to go out shopping for groceries.

Since they wash you with water, bidets are the best substitute for toilet paper. The most hygienic way to cleanse oneself is with water, as opposed to the conventional method of wiping with toilet paper.

How Does The Blaux Bidet Work?

The skin may become irritated by using toilet paper. They might include bleach, which has unfavorable effects on many of our skin types. Contrarily, a fresh stream of water from a Blaux Bidet cleans you without irritating or harming your body.

Additionally, we provide you with more than one reason to replace your toilet paper: Blaux Bidet is entirely eco-friendly. Switching to Blaux Bidet benefits the environment by preserving Mother Earth because many trees are cut to make toilet paper.

After filling the small reservoir with water, you can use this handy instrument to spray yourself with a steady stream of water. And before you know it, you are completely clean, unlike traditional toilet paper. Blaux makes the best bidets, combining superior materials, skilled craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.

It is the best since it combines all of these qualities into one whole.The device is portable because a battery powers it. It can utilize everywhere because of this. You can travel with it, and the charger and the battery life are excellent.

Now you have a concise idea about what Blaux Bidet is and how it works. So what do you think? Will this handy device help you save money and stay hygienic even when you are not at home? Are you ready to start a trend to end the routine that has been the biggest reason why pipes clog and environement get polluted. Are you saying no to cutting down millions of trees to manufacture toilet paper?

How To Use Blaux Bidet?

So, the next problem is how do you employ this handy product with cutting edge to clean yourself? Don't worry, we have an A to Z guide prepared to help with your doubts. And with this knowledge and the product at your hand, you no longer need to walk for miles searching for a decent toilet when you are camping somewhere remort even.

Step 01: Make sure the Bidet has enough power.

Step 01: Then add water to the canister on the end of the device and fit it back into the wand

Step 03: Reach the part of the body you wish to clean using the wand. Keep a safe between of few inches between your body and the wand

Step 04: press the button to activate the wand, and a stream of water will be sprayed to where you are aiming

Step 05: Adjust the rod, as you need to cover it everywhere

Features Of The Blaux Bidet

crucial features of Blaux Bidet that are noteworthy are the next on the lineup.

Each element of this gender-neutral hygiene system has a sizable water storage compartment (170 ml). The system includes a preset for changing the bidet pressure output (there are two settings to choose from).

The Blaux electric portable bidet sprayer has a 180-degree rotating head, making it simple for customers to direct the water flow in the desired direction.

You might purchase one of these bidets after learning about its benefits. So, please read the next paragraph attentively as we outline the procedures you should follow to use it. Think of this blog's part as the product's instruction manual.

You should ensure the Bidet charges enough to last for a while before each use.

At the base of the Bidet is a little water canister. Please get rid of that container and put water in it. You must extend the wand and bring the Bidet close to your body.

By using Blaux Bidet, you can be confident that your toilet paper usage will significantly reduce overall to 70%This is because a wash with a bidet often requires little to no additional cleaning supplies from the user.

According to the official company website, Blaux Bidet manufactures professional-grade plastic/metal composites in each unit. Additionally, the manufacturer guarantees that the product will last clients for at least three to four years (thanks mainly to its sturdy design).

Simple Returns: If customers are dissatisfied with Blaux Bidet's quality, they may send it back for a full refund with no questions asked.

Simple to Use: The device can be used immediately after being unwrapped and with little effort. The manufacturer claims the installation and setup procedure takes a few minutes (with minimal effort or work).

Discounts: Consumers may receive between 35 and 50 percent discounts on Blaux Bidet. Clients who buy multiple units (two or more) are entitled to more significant, lucrative deals.

Some of the other features we couldn't include in the above discussion are;

More cleaner than Toilet paper

More gentler than Toilet paper

Eco friendly

Travel friendly

Safe and non-toxic

Where To Buy Blaux Portable Bidet?

If you want to buy Blaux Bidet, go to the official retailer. Be aware that a 30-day guarantee covers all new Blaux Portable Bidet orders. Please return the product(s) in its original, unused packaging for a full refund or replacement, with less shipping and handling.

The Price Of A Blaux Bidet

The price of a Blaux bidet determines by the quantity purchased. Lots of savings are on the way!

1 Blaux Bidet

The regular price of $79.61

Now only $49.99

Save $26.92 with a 35% discount

2 Blaux bidets

Standard pricing of $153.82

Discounted price $99.99

Save $53.83 with a 35% discount

3 blaux bidets

The regular price of $230.72

Discounted price $111.99

Savings of $118.73 with a 51% discount

4 blaux bidets

The regular price is $307.63

Discounted price $136.99

Save $170.64 with a 55% discount

Is Blaux Bidet Legit? – The Final Verdict

You can use our cutting-edge technology both at home and on the go. We aim to improve people's lives by providing simple but valuable products. Because it uses only the highest quality materials and no harsh chemicals, we believe Blaux will become your go-to brand for all your home and health needs.

It is generally cited as one of the most influential bidets available and has changed how people clean themselves. This Blaux Bidet is praised by people worldwide because it was invented at a time when everyone was worried about cleanliness.

Blaux portable bidet gadget made it easier to keep us clean in some ways. The best alternative to toilet paper is a bidet. Many people think it's a healthy habit and more hygienic to wash your hands instead of using toilet paper.

