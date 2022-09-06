BJP Strong Man Baban Ghosh Magnifies His Presence On Social Media With 1 Million Followers

Baban Ghosh, gains nation’s love with millions of followers on social media through his social welfare work during pandemic, distress and to overcome environment degradation.

In the current world where social media has the power to initiate powerful communication it has an imbibed quality to transform the world for good. Political leaders are making a special place in the hearts of people through social media, especially among young people. Owing to the vast reach of social media the political leaders can voice their awareness campaigns and social work and help people gain an insight of their work for the community. This helps in building transparency and has enable Baban Ghosh to connect with over 1 million audience. He stands first in Bengal BJP and third amongst political leaders in Bengal, in terms of social media popularity.

The reason for this immense popularity is his dedicated work for the community. During the Corona pandemic, he had arranged school fees, college fees, books and food etc., for more than two lakh children. He had financially helped about 1,25,000 women and many others. Baban Ghosh took the responsibility of more than 1,50,000 families and promised to fulfill their demands for a year and a half. He conducted donation drives and also helped the migrating laborers and young children in different states and cities to reach their homes safely.



Apart from this, his social work is widespread. He pledges to help people in need, during calamities and whenever he can. He is also focused towards environment conservation and this is the reason why he has developed a social media presence which is loved and appreciated by millions of people across the country.



He has garnered immense love on social media owing to his ability to present his life like an open book for the people. According to the renowned leader, he likes to interact with the people on a 1-2-1 basis and know what they feel about the community and their grievances. He tries to solve the problems of the community at large by gaining insights through social media interactions.



Narendra Modi is the most popular personality on Facebook, while he stands on the third position on Twitter. Following his leadership, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baban Ghosh has now exceeded one million which makes him strong man from West Bengal. The number of followers is also many more than other influential leaders of Bengal. Baban Ghosh has 16 lakh followers on Facebook, 1.5 million on Instagram and more than 2 lakh followers on Twitter. He has surpassed the followers count of the well-known face of Facebook and TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya who has more than 1 million followers. Adding to this his follower count has gone way above that of the famous politicians MP Dilip Ghosh, LOP- WB Suvendu Adhikary, LOP of India - MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Etc

