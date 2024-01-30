Bitcoin and Solana Prices Take a Hit - 5 Crypto Alternatives Poised for Potential 100x Gains in 3 Months

Bitcoin is barely holding on this week, with its price hovering around $40,000, reaching its lowest point in seven weeks. This has sparked discussions among investors and analysts about the next destination for this very important cryptocurrency. On the other hand, renowned cryptocurrency experts have released a near-term pessimistic forecast for Solana (SOL).

They anticipate a price decline to precede any potential recovery, foreseeing SOL to touch lower price levels before experiencing a resurgence in its market value. Considering that these price dips can be truly frustrating, this article will cover 5 crypto alternatives poised for potential 100x gains in 3 months that investors should focus on!

5 Cryptocurrency Alternatives Primed for 100x Growth in the Next 3 Months

Bitcoin ETF approval was expected to propel Bitcoin to new heights. However, after the initial spike that occurred on the 11th of January when the approval was announced, the investors were unpleasantly surprised. Bitcoin's price dropped by 4.09% during the past week.

Even though its price could go back up once halving gets near or right after, the current situation is not great. Meanwhile, Solana plummeted by 8.56%, which is an even bigger drop than Bitcoin's, which is why we have prepared a list of the best cryptos poised for a potential 100x in the following months to invest in now. These are the cryptos to focus on:

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) Sponge Token V2 ($SPONGEV2) Meme Kombat ($MK) eTukTuk ($TUK) Retik Finance (RETIK)

Check out why these cryptos have such enormous pumping potential!