Billy Bunny Enters The NFT Space With A Bang

With a host of exciting features, the project is predicted to take over the rest on its debut.

The popularity of NFT markets has been on a rise, with its horizons expanding rapidly. They are definitely without any second thoughts the future the way they are going at present. Looking at their trade volume which was around $40 billion last year, it is expected to grow to exponential heights even more this year, reaching $70 billion. Out of all the NFT projects that have sped up, Billy Bunny is the favorite of the bored ape community, and has now entered has joined the space with its own NFT collection.

Billy Bunny is the latest addition to the already glowing NFT space, which is full of interesting projects. Looking at its attractive features, industry experts are predicting it to take over once it is launched. It is a new NFT line comprising of 4,999 bunnies, each district from the other on the lookout for Billy Bunnies which are well-known and popular rabbits in the Metaverse. Billy Bunny known for its notorious activities has just assigned a three-step mission to his crew members which includes leaving the Metaverse, escorting users in Web3 and help them mint through Bunnyland.

A creative team of six individuals have designed the projects and brought it to reality. One of the major attractions of the project is that they will be releasing a series of Sandbox games which will have a huge impact on the value of their held bunnies. Furthermore, the project plans to make significant investments in the numerous Metaverses. 50% of their earnings will be split in accordance with their DAO's rules, for which they have a fabulous DAO system in place.

They are relying a lot on their community for governance as they are consulted on various decisions regarding their investment strategy which are laid in a systematic manner. They have built a strong foundation for their governance system which will work well in the future. There would be an additional offering in the form of merchandise with the launch of their games and the introduction of DAO. A well-known designer has created a full-fledged merchandising collection which will include an interesting collection of bunnies which are colorful and appealing.

To know more, visit www.billybunnynft.com.

