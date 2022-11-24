Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Bijoy B K's Innate Skills Have Got Him Wide Recognition As A Music Artist

His music making expertise has helped him gain a prominent position in the music sphere.

Bijoy B K
Bijoy B K

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 4:28 pm

There are numerous music artists who have gained major prominence in their area of work and are on their way to bag the top position. However, a few have been fortunate enough to establish their presence within no time of their stepping into the music zone, and Bijoy B K is one of them. He has displayed his stupendously talented side as a music artist, which has helped him gain a prominent position similar to other established stars. His love towards the music sphere has helped him take gain massive success, helping him reach a position from where he can call the shots. 

Speaking about his journey till date, Bijoy says that it has been a tough journey, but the encouragement that he got for his talent helped him try harder till he reached where he wanted to. His journey although had its own ups and downs didn't dampen his spirits which led him to establish his career as a music artist who is recognised for his unique work. He says that an artist has to be focussed and dedicated towards his craft, as that's what will help him go a long way. 

He has been a part of numerous projects which have catapulted his popularity further. This Masters of population science degree holder from Rajshahi University also owns his own company named Bijoy B K Limited. One of his recent releases, Jony Khandaker's popular music video ‘Poran Bondhu’, gained wide popularity pushing his position as a music artist even further. He says that he is working on various music projects which would see the light of the day soon. Also, he is gearing up to team up with other popular music artists to bring out some interesting music which will amaze the audiences. 

Business Spotlight
