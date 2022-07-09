Bihar’s Hon’ble Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni Appoints Utkarsh Kishore As Personal Secretary

In the light of the recommendation of Hon’ble Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni, Utkarsh Kishore has been appointed as his personal secretary.

In this regard, the Cabinet Secretariat issued an order on Friday. It has been said in the order that with immediate effect, Utkarsh, son of Shyam Kishore, is appointed as the emergency secretary to the minister.

Utkarsh Kishore is a social reformer and the founder of TeamUK in Bihar. In the wake of the pandemic during the last two years, he emerged very resourceful for the Social Welfare Department of the Government of Bihar. He employed his team of volunteers and helped the department to make strategic decisions during the COVID crisis.

