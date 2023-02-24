Big Eyes Coin’s $1k Loot Box Which Could Produce 10,000% Return: A Generous Presale Crypto That Can Evolve Into A New Dogecoin And Cardano

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is revolutionising the crypto world with its loot boxes commencing! It’s very gracious that a box could rewardingly give back even more to its community. This is an upcoming cryptocurrency that’s innovating the market with its distinct ideas, the same as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA). Stick around to find out what the three cryptos feature and why they’re a breakthrough for the future of crypto!

Big Eyes Coin is Thinking Outside the Box

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is decentralised as well as a cat-themed meme coin, a little dif-fur-rent from dog meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE). It utilises a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism which reduces carbon footprint (it’s as eco-friendly as a cat!). On top of its sustainable mechanism, it’s a charity-supporting crypto with 5% being donated to ocean-based charities.

Referring back to the cat-tastic loot box, there are three boxes: cute box ($100 to purchase), kitty vault box ($500) and super saiyan box ($1000). Rewards are selected at random. E.g. The super saiyan box could give you a potential to receive up to $100k of BIG tokens in return.

Hurry! There’s a limited amount of boxes available. You can buy your Big Eyes Coin here.

Big Eyes Coin

Dogecoin - The First Meme Coin To Step Into The Crypto World

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Bitcoin (BTC) was one of the few cryptocurrencies at that time, so Markus and Palmer wanted to create a parody version. Now here we are, the existence of Dogecoin. By having the logo feature a Shiba Inu dog, Dogecoin was under the spotlight because of its funny reasoning for its existence. Elon Musk endorsed Dogecoin constantly with his tweets, resulting in a growth in Dogecoin’s value. Presently, Dogecoin has a proof-of-work consensus mechanism (the conventional way of mining cryptos).

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is the biggest meme coin on the market (its introduction to the market and its appeal is the pure reason). By investing in Dogecoin, you could have the chance to potentially profit.

Dogecoin

Cardano Incorporating Sustainability

Cardano (ADA) has established the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which led other cryptocurrencies to follow the same path. As well as lessening carbon footprint, the consensus mechanism also generates rapid transactions. One of the Ethereum (ETH) co-founders, Charles Hoskinson, brought Cardano into the market with its launch in 2017. He was able to enforce what he learned from Ethereum into Cardano. For instance, smart contract functionality is now a key feature in Cardano with its establishment of the ‘Alonzo’ hard fork.

Cardano’s sustainability was able to create a following for investors, eventually becoming one of the top cryptocurrencies. If you’re wanting to invest in less energy-intensive crypto, look no further than Cardano!

A Hopeful Future For The Three

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is full of the capability to become a top crypto like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA). The reason is how all three develop their particular traits, such as their consensus mechanism and comical background. It can make investors feel faithful that the future of crypto is to be reserved for the three!

