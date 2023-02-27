Big Crypto Movers Of 2023: RenQ Finance (RENQ), Aptos (APT) And AAVE (AAVE)

New Delhi (India), February 27: Like every financial instrument class, assets are liable to varying market conditions; some assets gain tremendously while others suffer a deep plunge.

2023 has started on a good note for several cryptocurrencies after the long bear market that wiped off huge capitalizations from the market cap of several assets.

Cryptocurrencies like Aptos and AAVE have started on a bullish move in 2023; RenQ Finance, on the other hand, is showing a great tendency to rank among the big crypto movers for the year. We explore them below:

Aptos (APT)

Aptos was developed in response to frequent outages, expensive costs, lagging limits, slow processing times, and security issues that militated against the furtherance of the web3 era.

Aptos is a scalable, safe, reliable, cost-efficient, and constantly improving blockchain platform.

It is notable for novel innovation in the aspects of performance, system security, and smart contracts to aid the widespread of DeFi to all.

APT is the network’s native token; it ranks in the top 30 of the COINMARKETCAP token list, it has gained up to 8% recently and is set for more.

AAVE (AAVE)

Aave is a Decentralized platform for various DeFi services, such as lending, borrowing, and staking. AAVE is the native token of the platform and is used for governance and staking purposes.

Initially developed on the Ethereum blockchain, it has expanded use to Fantom, Avalanche, etc.

It had recently soared to about $90 from a low of $50, making it one of the big movers in 2023.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

"RENQ’s mission is to offer a comprehensive solution that is accessible to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals. At the moment, new users are forced to use centralized exchanges because it is simpler for them to do so. However, with the RENQ wallet, new users will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of centralized exchanges while using a decentralized solution.”

Several Defi crypto projects have tried to find a solution to the problem of CEXs but they ended as unsuccessful attempts; RenQ Finance will be the foremost revolutionary protocol that successfully combines the benefits of Centralized Exchanges and Decentralized Exchanges in one platform. This solves the problem of crypto users before now in finding a fast, reliable platform for their operations, and RENQ’s protocol will hasten the adoption of cryptocurrencies while providing the underlying support for the DeFi ecosystem.

Furthermore, RENQ will solve the problem of Liquidity; in the past, users had difficulty connecting to marketplaces in a decentralized manner. The RENQ platform connects all isolated blockchains and creates a cross-chain asset exchange to enable users to connect to various markets and financial instruments for the exchange of value.

RENQ’s cross-chain DeFi swap allows the trading of tokens at a low fee. RENQ Swap will utilize the Automated Market Maker model: a smart contract that executes trades instantly against a liquidity pool rather than an order book that requires a second peer (a model that slows down transactions.)

RENQ has an in-wallet whose feature stands out over the rest; with the RENQ wallet, users get to connect to various DEXs to aid seamless transactions. The wallet also allows crypto users to carry out traditional DeFi services like Lending, Staking, Swapping, Farming, and the like. A new range of offerings that are currently being offered only on Centralized Exchanges is also available via the RENQ platform.

The RENQ token can only reflect the utility of the mother platform, making it a big mover in 2023. Currently, at presale, it is experiencing a massive inflow of capital, moving its prices further up. Investors can look forward to higher prices resulting in a profit.

