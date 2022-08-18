Bharat Watch, The Smartwatch For Every Indian, Announced As Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 75th Independence Day Celebrations

New Delhi (India), August 16: As India marches into the new Atmanirbhar Era and celebrities the 75th year of Independence with gala celebrations for Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are finally set to see another success of Prime Minister's pathbreaking campaigns of Start-up India and Made in India, in the form of Bharat Watch.

Bharat Watch is an endeavour to provide an indigenous solution to the rising focus on health issues by bringing out an affordable and innovative pathbreaking smartwatch designed and manufactured in India by Agatsa, makers of the world’s smallest ECG SanketLife are in partnership with Goodify along with serial entrepreneur turned celebrity fund VC, Abhinav Tandon.

Mr Rahul Rastogi, CEO and Co-Founder of Agatsa, said, “We have a high pedigree of making professional-grade, patented Healthtech devices, with nearly 2 million ECGs being done already on our platform globally, and we are joining forces with these seasoned ecosystem players to take it to every India household by path-breaking partnerships, and we will continue to work in strengthening our position in the Start-up India and Made in India movements. We look forward to providing Indian consumers with quality, affordable Digital watches proudly made with love in India. We already provide digital health solutions to over 5 countries in easy-to-use small form factor devices. By putting these innovations in a watch, we plan to make it possible for the masses to access these ground-breaking Healthtech innovations.”

Mr Tandon, an alum of IIT Delhi, which has become a breeding ground for leading entrepreneurs, said, “We have always focussed on bringing out the best of Indian entrepreneurial spirit in our humble way and taken a bet on India becoming Vishwaguru on the power of Indian startups, which we saw first-hand in the Startup incubators we ran pre covid with leading Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. In the post-pandemic era, while we pivoted to make an enabler fund for Bharat and the world, we realised there is a big focus on Health and wellness, and hence we feel the time is ripe for every Indian to have the power of Digital India in their hand to proactively make data-driven health choices as well as make it a central hub for Music, Social interactions and updates. For this, there is a need for an affordable and vernacular focussed smart device, and there is no one better than our own Uttar Pradesh-based Agatsa to make this, as they have already enabled the world’s highest number of digital ECGs and have world-class yet frugal, in-house R&D and design facilities”.

There is already interest in affordable Indian smartwatches from global markets like Africa and GCC, and the team is also looking towards using the influencer and local celebrity network besides RoI effective D2C model to reach scale and penetration.

We have already seen the government’s focus on shifting the below Rs 12,000 smartphone category towards domestic manufacturers, and this move is being touted as another step in that direction. It is expected to give a major boost to the multi-billion wearable industry in India, which is currently at a nascent stage. The development of the Bharat Watch is seen as a step towards making India an electronics manufacturing hub. With initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India', this seems like a logical step forward for the country. Agatsa will be producing the smartwatch at their plant in Noida, and AMTZ, Vizag and Bharat Watch will be available for pre-order from 2nd October as a homage to the father of the nation, who was also the original harbinger of the Swadeshi Movement, which has dovetailed into Atmanirbhar Bharat, the flagship clarion call of Hon PM Modi.