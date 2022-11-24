Best Kratom For Sleep: Use Kratom To Fall Asleep Fast

This five-minute quick guide is going to tell you everything you need to know to use kratom to get more rest. We will explain what the best kratom for sleep is, and what dosage is best to use to get an improvement in the quality of your night-time rest.

I going to go through everything you need to know in detail, including the reasons you might use kratom for sleep problems, and how it can help to alleviate them.

Plus, I’ll tell you which kratom vein colors are best to help you sleep, and if there are any specific strains of kratom that are particularly well suited in their alkaloid profile to encourage you to be more restful.

The Reasons You Might Use Kratom For Sleep Problems

Let me first explain exactly why kratom can help with sleep problems like insomnia.

Kratom has a wide range of alkaloids in it, and many of these are stimulants, especially at lower doses. That’s not surprising as it’s a member of the caffeine family.

But it’s slightly higher doses the main alkaloids Mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine become predominant. Both of these start to strongly interact with the four main alkaloid receptors, acting as increasingly potent central nervous system depressants as the dose increases.

So kratom will chill you out, and calm you down, and at higher doses it makes you feel peaceful and sleepy, therefore aiding your natural desire to sleep.

You might use kratom to dampen down the following reasons for poor sleep:

Night terrors/bad dreams

Anxiety

Daily life worries

Temporary or clinical insomnia

Sleep apnea

REM sleep behavior disorder

Physical pain stopping good quality sleep

How To Choose The Best Kratom For Sleep: Colors&Strains

Let’s quickly explain which type of kratom is best for helping with sleep problems like insomnia.

White kratom has the highest proportion of alkaloids that stimulate you, especially at lower doses. It’s unlikely that white kratom would help you to sleep, in fact, it could exacerbate some sleep problems, and make you more anxious.

Green kratom can also be more stimulating than red kratom, but at moderate doses, it can help you to sleep. I would always go for red kratom first, and then experiment with green kratom afterward. The classic green strain to try is usually Green Malay, but you could also try Borneo or Thai.

So red kratom is the best vein color to help with sleep. It has the highest proportion of alkaloids which acts as central nervous system depressant, and the lowest which are stimulants. At a moderate dose, it will deeply calm you down and make you feel tired and even detached.

In terms of specific strains, pretty much any red kratom strain will do. It’s more about the quality of the kratom than the exact strain.

However, classic reds are always best. Red Borneo, Thai, and Indo will all work very well. Red Malay is another strain that is rich in alkaloids and has worked well for sleep.

How Much Kratom To Take To Fall Asleep?

Now, this is where it gets complicated and a little more serious. There is no specific kratom dosage for sleep, or for any other purpose.

Several things matter when it comes to the kratom dosage you use:

The vein color

The dosage taken

How rich in alkaloids the kratom is

Your overall health

Your weight

Metabolism

Other substances you are using

All we can do is talk about rough brackets of good quality kratom doses you can experiment within.

My advice would be to start in the lowest bracket and work up a gram at a time.

Here are the three brackets I’m talking about:

Low end dose of between a single gram and 3 g

Moderate dose of 4 - 5 g

High dose of 6 -7 g

If you are wanting to use kratom for insomnia relief then I wouldn’t go higher than those brackets. Some people routinely take more than 10 g of kratom, but that’s for use when they are awake and not intending to sleep.

Personally, I’ve found relief from insomnia using 4 g of good quality red kratoms like red Maeng Da or Borneo.

I’ll take 4 g about an hour before I go to bed. That’s because the time gap allows it to digest, and gets the little rushes and peaks out of the way. Then you’ll start your slide into feeling detached and peaceful as you rest in bed.

When you get in bed, you’ll feel peaceful, and you’ll feel your heart rate is a little slower. Your breathing will be a little more shallow as well. Just relax, enjoy some music if you like, and you’ll soon be drifting off.

How Safe Is Using Kratom For Sleep Deprivation?

Kratom is a central nervous system depressant, it can start to make you feel like it’s impossible not to sleep. At higher doses it can also lower your heart rate and make your breathing shallower.

That isn’t usually a problem. However, if you are drinking alcohol, or you have a problem like a lower heart rate, irregular heart rate, or a breathing problem, then I would not use kratom for sleep deprivation at all. There is a possibility, however remote, that it could lower your breathing or heart rate to a dangerous level.

That’s obviously just my advice, and it’s up to you what you choose to do. But now you’re aware it’s a central nervous system depressant, and the effects it can have, then doing it when you are going to go to sleep could cause unwanted problems.

As with anything, start small, and be sensible. Work up the scale as I’ve suggested, and find that sweet spot where you found the best kratom for sleep in terms of vein color, strain, and the dosage which helps you to sleep but doesn’t overwhelm you.

The most important thing about experimenting with kratom though, whether you’re looking for the best kratom for sleep improvements, stimulation/euphoria, energy, or whatever, is the quality of the kratom. The higher in alkaloids it is, the fresher it is, and the better your experience will be with less powder.

