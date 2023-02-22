All of us look for a steady source of income - and once we do find that steady source of income, we look for ways to grow it, save it, and multiply it. This is called investment. It makes sure we are secure, and irrespective of what life might throw at us.

Apart from paying off bills and managing day-to-day living expenses, isn't there something else you would want to do with your salary? Now, if you think that your salary would not be enough to save or invest - you might just be wrong. There are a lot of investment options available in the market that will help you to deposit a certain amount of your salary for future security purposes.

So, read this piece of content to find out the best investment options for a salaried person in India and plan your investment soon.

Ways to Invest and Grow - For Salaries Persons

Here are some best investment options in India where you can start investing:

1) Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are investment vehicles managed by experts that seek to pool assets from many people before investing them in financial ecosystem markets such as equity markets, debt markets, or a hybrid of the two.

In general, mutual funds are believed to be the greatest platforms for investors to reap the advantages of capital appreciation from the equity markets - even if they lack confidence in managing their own money in the markets or do not have the time to do their own research.

SIP allows investors to schedule a monthly repeating investment in a mutual fund, say Rs 5000 per month, to reap long-term advantages without impacting their lifestyle. Mutual funds carry a high level of risk, but investors can expect a return of 11-14% CAGR if they invest in the correct funds.

2) EPF

Employee provident fund is the most important investment option for paid employees in India. It is solely intended for retirement planning funds, in which the employee and employer each month contribute 12 percent of the basic salary amount to the employee's provident fund account.

If you are a salaried individual - you can deduct your contributions to your EPF account from your taxable income. The maturity amount and interest income on EPF are also tax-free if you have fulfilled a sufficient number of years of employment. EPF is a must-have investing choice for a salaried worker in India's private sector.

3) Gold

Gold is the most popular conventional investment option in India, with no paperwork (for direct gold purchases), high liquidity, and long-term returns above inflation.

During equities market downturns, the gold investment provides an excellent hedge when prices rise. Gold may also be a good investment to pass on to future generations who may not have the luxury of finding gold in abundance.

Physical gold investments, such as purchasing jewelry or gold coins/bars, are available in India, as are paper gold investments, such as gold ETFs and equity-based gold funds. In India, gold investments are low-risk, moderate-return investments.

4) IPOs

The IPO, or Initial Public Offering, is the first time a privately held firm sells its stock to the general public and enters the stock market. Going public is another term for it.

If you can identify the correct firm at the IPO stage, investing in IPOs can be quite beneficial. If you have the time to hold the right IPO stock for the following 15-20 years as a salaried employee, you can make a fortune. Many early IPO investors in firms such as Infosys, TCS, Eicher Motors, and others have profited millions of rupees by investing just ten thousand rupees or less.

5) Endowment Plans

Endowment plans, like ULIPs, are life insurance products that provide both savings and protection. These plans are appropriate for you if you have a low-risk tolerance because the rewards are not market-linked. These plans guarantee the growth of your money through regular additions or bonuses. The amount you get at maturity can help you reach life goals such as home ownership, higher education for your child, retirement preparation, and more.

6) Post Office Schemes

Post office schemes are a great way for an employee to start investing. The post office offers Indian citizens plans for daughters, girl children, education, marriages, FDs, RDs, and so much more. Also, when you invest in the post office, you know it is safe and sound with no risks.

7) Real Estate

Every salaried employee desires to own a home. Though real estate investment may not be practical for a new employee or one with very little pay and savings, it can be a good investment option for employees earning a moderate to a high salary.

For example, if an employee wants to buy a 3BHK apartment costing Rs 70 lakhs and has Rs 20 lakhs in savings, the remaining Rs 50 lakh can be financed as a house loan with a 6.7% interest rate.

He'll have to pay a monthly house loan EMI of Rs 32,485 here. (You can do your calculations with a home loan calculator). However, if he is currently 32, he will own a property by the age of 62 when the home loan term is completed.

Employees could have their dream house within a period of 30 years of tenure with a little preparation and regular EMI payments, which can be used as a home for themselves or as an investment opportunity since real estate prices grow dramatically over time.

Conclusion

The majority population of our country lives on a salary. It does not have to be a corporate employee but a worker of the large and widespread community. So, even when you only have some to invest every month - don't worry, there are so many ways you can grow it, and this article only gives you the major ones.



