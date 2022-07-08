Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business Spotlight

Best Crypto Tokenomics To Defy The Bear Market: Gnox (GNOX), Horizen (Zen), And Fantom (FTM)

While much of the economy still struggles, not every coin is doing badly. There are still great projects out there. So let's have a look at 3 cryptos that could help you beat the current bear market:

GNOX
GNOX

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 5:40 pm

The whole market has been struggling recently. So if your portfolio is down, you're not alone. It can be difficult to pick a winner right now, but it isn't impossible. There are still great coins out there that could make a huge difference to your portfolio and help it defy the current bear market. You just have to pick the right coins. 

And while the wider crypto space is still struggling somewhat---so is the rest of the economy. This isn't a crypto problem, it's a global economic problem. And crypto is still the future, so now could be the time to pick up coins at discount prices many believe they won't hang around at for long. 

But while much of the economy still struggles, not every coin is doing badly. There are still great projects out there. So let's have a look at 3 cryptos that could help you beat the current bear market: 

Related stories

Everything You Need to Know About the Crypto Market As Per FossyGFX

Cryptocurrencies To Consider For Long-term Investment; Mehracki (MKI), Zcash (ZEC), And Kucoin Token (KCS)

Gain Early Access To Exclusive Crypto Projects With BoostX, TrustSwap, and Polkastarter

Gnox (GNOX) 

GNOX is one of the few coins in the crypto world to have made huge gains in recent weeks, and has an incredibly bullish outlook. It's up over 63% in just a month or so, so it's definitely one to look at if you want to defy the current bear market. 

And Gnox doesn't just have short-term price potential, it's also a hugely important project that could mean big things for the DeFi investment space. Its unique, simplified platform makes it easy for regular investors to enjoy real passive income returns. And this range of features could be key in helping take digital finance into the mainstream. 

Horizen (Zen) 

As a highly-innovative blockchain ecosystem, Horizen is already making a big impact in the blockchain privacy space. It has created a decentralized platform that allows developers to create private or custom applications. 

And Horizen's token, Zen, has had a great week or so. While it might be down from all-time highs (as many tokens are right now), it's way up in the short-term, from lows of around $12 this week to a current peak of around $15. That's very bullish when you consider the overall climate. 

Fantom (FTM) 

As another highly-scalable ecosystem for the development of a range of different blockchain solutions, FTM also offers passive income staking rewards and more. Prices remain somewhat down from all-time highs, but many analysts predict big things for FTM. Now could actually be the time to buy the dip, as it's arguably selling at a massive discount. 

Gnox, Horizen and Fantom are all great options if you're trying to escape the current bear market. But we like Gnox the most. 

Find Out More Here: 

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register  

Website: https://Gnox.io 

Tags

Business Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Crypto Trading Crypto Economy Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Investing, Money
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 

SBI Accounts Blocked For Not Updating KYC, Here’s What Customers Can Do 